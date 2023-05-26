Americas Cardroom's Daily Double Promo Brings Added Excitement With New Progressive Jackpot

News provided by

Americas Cardroom

26 May, 2023, 08:38 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that its new Daily Double will be starting on Tuesday, May 30th. The promotion allows players to potentially win life-changing money every day for a small investment.

"Poker players are always looking for a little extra excitement and, of course, the chance to win a big chunk of change," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "The Daily Double accomplishes both, especially with the new progressive jackpot."

The Daily Double is two sets of Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs) every day that each start 30 minutes apart. The first set is named after ACR Team Pro Michael Loncar and the second is named after ACR Team Pro Jeff Boski.

Each tournament pays out 98.5% of the prize pool daily, and the remaining 1.5% feeds a separate progressive jackpot. Players win part or all of the progressive jackpot by final tabling or winning both Loncar or Boski tourneys on the same day. And the jackpots are on top of the regular tournament prize money.

Moneymaker added that while both jackpots are expected to grow big over the first year, the Loncar one should really stand out, reaching well over $100,000 in the first year. Every Loncar tourney comes with an $88 buy-in and is $30,000 GTD from Monday through Saturday and $50,000 GTD on Sunday. 

For full details on the Daily Double, including the full schedule, visit the promotion page at https://www.americascardroom.eu

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Also from this source

Americas Cardroom Awarding $125,000 Packages to Play High Stakes Poker in London

Americas Cardroom Premieres High Stakes Adventure: Vietnam Documentary on YouTube

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.