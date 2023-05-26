Americas Cardroom's Daily Double Promo Brings Added Excitement With New Progressive Jackpot

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that its new Daily Double will be starting on Tuesday, May 30th. The promotion allows players to potentially win life-changing money every day for a small investment.

"Poker players are always looking for a little extra excitement and, of course, the chance to win a big chunk of change," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "The Daily Double accomplishes both, especially with the new progressive jackpot."

The Daily Double is two sets of Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs) every day that each start 30 minutes apart. The first set is named after ACR Team Pro Michael Loncar and the second is named after ACR Team Pro Jeff Boski.

Each tournament pays out 98.5% of the prize pool daily, and the remaining 1.5% feeds a separate progressive jackpot. Players win part or all of the progressive jackpot by final tabling or winning both Loncar or Boski tourneys on the same day. And the jackpots are on top of the regular tournament prize money.

Moneymaker added that while both jackpots are expected to grow big over the first year, the Loncar one should really stand out, reaching well over $100,000 in the first year. Every Loncar tourney comes with an $88 buy-in and is $30,000 GTD from Monday through Saturday and $50,000 GTD on Sunday.

For full details on the Daily Double, including the full schedule, visit the promotion page at https://www.americascardroom.eu

