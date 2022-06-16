Americas Cardroom's Special $1 Million GTD Tourney Starts Day 1 Flights this Sunday

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is going to be more even more exciting for poker players at US-facing Americas Cardroom. That's because the site's special $1 Million GTD tournament starts its Day 1 Flights this Sunday, June 19th.

The $1 Million tourney, part of their 21st Anniversary Celebration, comes with their cheapest buy-in ever at $109. That's about half the cost of their normal Million Dollar Sunday. The Day 1 flights run daily from this Sunday through July 10th. Day 2 for qualifying players will also be on that last day, Sunday, July 10th.

"We're excited to start our special Anniversary event this Sunday on Father's Day," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And if you're too busy with all the barbequing and hanging with family, then don't worry as there are tons of more Day 1 Flights available."

Moneymaker went on to note that while the $109 buy-in is very attractive to most players, there are even cheaper ways to get in. Players can even qualify for free by following this path (Freeroll -> Super Satellite -> Mega Satellite -> $1 Million GTD tourney).

Also starting this Sunday, as part of the 21st Anniversary Celebration, is the MOSS. That stands for Mini Online Super Series but it's small in name only with a big $5 Million in guarantees. That's their biggest version ever and the small stakes series will also run through July 10th.

For more info on the $1 Million Anniversary tourney and the MOSS, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

