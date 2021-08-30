Americas Cardroom's WSOP Takedown Promo Awarding 20 Packages to WSOP Main Event in Vegas

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens in Vegas starts at Americas Cardroom. The US-facing online poker site is running a WSOP Takedown promo from September 5th to 19th, guaranteeing 20 packages ($12,500 value each) to the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Americas Cardroom is hosting two Main Satellites to award the packages. The first is a 5-package GTD on Sunday, September 12th with a $109 buy-in. The second is a 15-package GTD on Sunday, September 19th with a $215 buy-in.

What Happens in Vegas... WSOP Takedown

Players can qualify for the 5-seat Main Satellite for a fraction of the cost via Daily Megas ($11 buy-in). There are also Daily Megas ($22 buy-in) leading into the 15-seat Main Satellite.

Winners will receive $12,500 cash in their ACR account. Those who choose to play in the world's richest poker tourney will have $10,000 for the Main Event buy-in, plus another $2,500 for travel and accommodations. The Main Event starts November 4th and is being held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

For more information on the WSOP Takedown promotion, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

