Americas Cardroom's WSOP Takedown Promo Awarding 20 Packages to WSOP Main Event in Vegas

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens in Vegas starts at Americas Cardroom. The US-facing online poker site is running a WSOP Takedown promo from May 5th to 22nd, guaranteeing 20 packages to the WSOP Main Event. Players can go to Sin City or keep the cash.

"The WSOP Main Event is on the bucket list of every poker player and fits in with our other land-based promos we've run this year in Uruguay and Texas," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We can't wait to see our players in Vegas, donning the ACR gear."

Each package is valued at $12,500 with the cash deposited in their ACR account. Those who wish to compete in the world's most prestigious poker tournament will have $10,000 for the Main Event buy-in, plus another $2,500 for travel and accommodations.

Americas Cardroom is hosting three Main Satellites to award the packages. The first two are on Sunday, May 8th and 15th and guarantee 5-packages each. They have a $109 buy-in. The third on Sunday, May 22nd guarantees 10 packages. It has a $215 buy-in.

Players can qualify for any of the three Main Satellites every day for $0 by climbing the ladder (Freeroll > Super Satellite > Mega Satellite).

The World Series of Poker Main Event starts July 3rd and is moving this year to a combined location of Bally's and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

For more information on the WSOP Takedown promotion, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

