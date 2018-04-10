Americas Cast Polymers Market Size is Estimated to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2023 Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660951/IndustryARC_Logo.jpg )



U.S. held major market share and growth rate during 2018-2023

The United States of America holds the mammoth share for America Cast Polymers Market. The Market is anticipated to reach $854.14 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.30%. The key materials are Alumina Trihydrate, Calcium Carbonate, Resin molds, Natural Stone, and Silica among others.

Sample Opportunity Analysis done in the full report

Significant demand for modern housing units and nonresidential facilities to accommodate the needs of its growing population has driven the need for polymer casting.

Use of cast polymers in the Americas can be used in remodeling industry to improve the existing houses and buildings. Cast Polymers are extensively used in numerous applications that include countertops, molding accents, etc. According to Joint Center For Housing Studies Of Harvard University , discretionary expenditure on kitchen and bath upgrades contributed 17% of the $192 billion in total homeowner spending in the U.S. Therefore, during the forecast period, rise of cast polymers in the remodeling industry will drive American market.

Moreover, the robust growth of the construction industry in the residential as well as commercial sector is also driving the market. Due to the presence of very few players in this market, demand from end-user industry exceeds supply. This acts as a big restraint on the growth of this market.

However, the availability of inexpensive labor and low procurement costs in developing countries are a great opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Many producers, especially those based in Asia , will take advantage of the region's lower labor costs to produce solid surface materials and engineered quartz to export to the US market.

As Americas have one of the major tourism industry in the world, various hotel projects are pipelined in this region which provides a huge opportunity for cast polymer products, owing to their great strength as well as aesthetic properties.

Cast polymers are extensively used in countertops, sinks, bath fittings and more. Moreover, this product is a perfect fit for the applications where design and aesthetic appeal are the primary concern.

Among all types of material, natural stone occupies the major share in imports as well as exports in the American region.

Sample Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

The Americas demand for cast polymer materials used in residential and commercial construction is substantial. Cast polymer surfaces continue to be a major part of the key kitchen and bath components of residential construction, while their market share for both residential and nonresidential application sectors is seeing an upward trend.

The market for cast polymers underwent a significant transformation over the past decade with engineered stone rising from a niche product to controlling over a quarter of sales.

The Market for engineered stone is set to see upsurge surge due to its resemblance to natural stone and its growing values as a high-end material which adds value to the home.

The cast polymers market is growing, owing to the increasing performance advantages such as minimal maintenance requirements and resistance to stains, moisture and other damages.

Engineered Composites is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the America Polymers.

Key players of America Cast Polymers Market:

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company and Bradley Corporation are analyzed to be the dominant players of America Cast Polymers Market followed by Eastern Surfaces Inc. and Huber Engineered Materials.

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

The R.J. Marshall Company Wilsonart International Inc U.S. Marble Inc Caesarstone Ltd Safas Corporation The Swan Corporation Formica Corporation Company 8 Company 9 Company 10 Company 11 Company 12 Company 13 Company 14 Company 15

America Cast Polymers Market Report is segmented as indicated below

America Cast Polymers Market By Type: 1.1 Engineered Composites

1.2 Solid Surface Materials

1.3 Engineered Stone

America Cast Polymers Market, by Materials 2.1 Alumina Trihydrate

2.2 Calcium Carbonate

2.3 Resins

2.4 Natural Stone

2.5 Silica

2.6 Others America Cast Polymers Market, by Application

3.1 Residential

3.2 Non-Residential

3.3 Repairs & Remodeling

4. America Cast Polymers Market, by Region (Covers 8+ Countries)

5. America Cast Polymers Market, by Entropy

6. Company Profiles

7. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

