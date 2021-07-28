Americas Challenger Telecom Operators Report 2021: Focus on 5G, Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC), Digital Services, B2B Services, and Fiber Network Deployments

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Challenger Operators in the Americas - Status, Market Impact, and Strategies for Success" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Challenger Operators in the Americas - Status, Market Impact, and Strategies for Success report provides an executive-level overview of challenger operators state of play, developments, and strategies, including in the context of 5G, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC), digital services, B2B services, and fiber network deployments.

This report highlights the main strategies for challenger operators growth in the Americas, gives an overview of the key models for challenger operators in the region, deep dives into the latest developments and regional trends in the challenger operator space, and provides an overview and a set of recommendations on the positioning, value propositions, and future growth approaches that the different types of challenger operators across the Americas can adopt.



'The report covers in detail the refreshed growth positioning approaches challenger operators are taking in the Americas in response to incumbent operators. These challengers are aiming to competitively challenge their local market through a combination of strategies such as more-for-more, digital disruption, 5G and FTTH/B differentiation. The challenger operators covered are diverse in positioning and growth strategies, as there is no-one-size-fits-all approach to the Americas telecoms market.



Section 1: Challenger Operators Blueprint for Growth: this section provides a set of sample growth positioning approaches for challenger operators, as they move from competitive parity to competitive disruption



Section 2: Challenger Telcos in the Americas - Status, Developments & Growth Positioning Approaches: This section sets out challenger telcos status as well as their latest developments in the Americas; it then goes on to cover growth approaches for challenger telcos in the Americas - from price leadership, to more-for-more approaches, digital services, FTTH/B and 5G differentiation, as well as B2B and vertical industries value propositions



Section 3: Case Studies: this section examines three challenger operators case studies, providing context and background to their creation, how they have and intend to differentiate in the future and their wider growth strategies



Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations: this section provides a summary of key takeaways and recommendations in terms of expected market opportunities, differentation factors, service portfolios, and growth strategies for challenger operators



Targeting the right customer segments through distinct positioning approaches is important to challenger success: Telcos in a market where the incumbent has a dominant position can struggle to gain subscribers and market share across B2B & B2C. Challengers must approach these segments, offering a specific product, service or technological differentiation.

Challenger operators with a strong mobile footprint or a strong fixed footprint can challenge the incumbent's position in the fixed or mobile segments through FMC as a customer acquisition tool. Differentiation in bundled services, content, and pricing, is key to carving out a material market share.

With the advent of FTTH/B and 5G, challenger telcos have the opportunity to further level up and differentiate on coverage and speeds by pursuing a committed rollout strategy.

The report offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the differentiation strategies and growth positioning approaches for challenger operators in the Americas.

The report describes the strategies, investments, and partnerships that challenger operators are making to remain competitive in an increasingly contested market.

The report provides an overview of current strategies pursued by challenger operators, as well as future growth positioning approaches.

The report will help telcos, both challenger and otherwise to understand the latest growth positioning approaches and the need to diversify these across the Americas.

Executive Summary



Section 1: Challenger Operators Blueprint for Growth

Challenger Operators Growth Framework

Section 2: Challenger Telcos in the Americas Status, Developments Growth Positioning Approaches

Challenger Telcos Status & Latest Developments in the Americas

Growth Approaches for Challenger Telcos in the Americas

Section 3: Challenger Operator Case Studies

Challenger Case Study 1: T Mobile US

Challenger Case Study 2: Tigo Colombia

Challenger Case Study 3: WOM Chile

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Lumen

Comcast

Xfinity

Izzi

Televisa

Iplan

TIM Brazil

Virgin Mobile

Free Mobile

Tuenti

IZZI

Telecentro

SimpleMobile

CNT

T Mobile

Telus

Personal Argentina

Verizon

Bell

Microsoft

Iplan

Entel

BT Global Services

AT&T

Tigo

UNE

WOM

