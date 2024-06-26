America's Credit Unions Joins Forces with ACAMS to Enhance Compliance and Anti-Financial Crime Education for its Members

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the continuing effort to help credit unions strengthen compliance programs and combat financial crimes, America's Credit Unions is pleased to announce a collaboration with ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world. ACAMS and America's Credit Unions will offer its members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. access to anti-financial crime resources, training, and the opportunity to earn the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification.

"We are excited to begin this relationship with ACAMS. We always work to deliver the most pressing and relevant topics based on feedback from our members, and they voiced loud and clear that this opportunity fills a gap for experienced BSA/AML professionals," said Melisa Kallestad, senior director of compliance education at America's Credit Unions. "We couldn't pass up the chance to provide our members with the opportunity to continue to advance their expertise at an international level."

"With the increasing prominence of financial crimes in recent years, a strong focus on compliance is essential. This synergy equips America's Credit Unions members to enhance their expertise and ensure the safety of their credit unions and members," said Neil Sternthal, ACAMS CEO. "We are thrilled to collaborate with America's Credit Unions and its members to provide timely, relevant information, resources, training, and networking opportunities that will empower credit unions to effectively combat financial crimes."

With the new collaboration, America's Credit Unions members will have access to the ACAMS Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification at preferred rates, as well as the wealth of resources ACAMS members enjoy. To learn more about ACAMS please visit www.acams.org

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)