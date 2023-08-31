America's Cup and Air Products Team Up to Help Decarbonize World's Oldest International Sailing Competition

Air Products will supply renewable hydrogen to power zero-emission chase boats at the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona , Spain

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products, the world's largest producer of hydrogen and a first-mover in energy transition projects, through its legal entity in Spain, Carburos Metálicos, has been named the Official Hydrogen Supplier of the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024.

The America's Cup is the pinnacle of international sailing competition in which teams from around the world compete for the oldest trophy in international sport, dating back to 1851.

For the first time, hydrogen will be used to power chase boats, which follow the AC75 race yachts in the race. Each challenger competing in the America's Cup is required to have one hydrogen powered chase boat that supports the team during the competition.

"Air Products is proud to collaborate with the America's Cup on this innovative project to demonstrate on a world stage how renewable hydrogen can help decarbonize nautical travel," said Air Products' executive Ivo Bols, President Europe and Africa. "As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has made significant investments in clean hydrogen to help spur the energy transition. Through this competition, viewers around the world will be able to see, for the first-time, hydrogen-powered foiling chase boats used in a competitive and challenging environment."

The decision to use chase boats powered by hydrogen fuel cells supports ongoing efforts by the America's Cup to decarbonize support activities at sea.

"When we first dreamed of bringing Hydrogen powered foiling chase boats into the America's Cup we knew we were pushing the limits of current technology and that partnering with companies like Air Products would be necessary to implement the non-existent marine hydrogen infrastructure. With the help of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the City of Barcelona and the Port of Barcelona, we are very proud to now have an established refueling station that is capable of servicing the Hydrogen chase boat fleet for the 37th America's Cup," said America's CUP CEO Grant Dalton.

Competitors are currently preparing for the preliminary races, known as the Preliminary Regattas, which will begin on September 14 and serve as warm-up races ahead of the Challenger Selection Series starting in August 2024. In the Challenger Selection Series, teams from France, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will compete to determine who will challenge the defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand, in the America's Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand's 'Chase Zero' will be the first to use a hydrogen fuel cell chase boat, during the Preliminary Regattas. The remaining teams will begin using hydrogen-powered chase boats from the start of the Final Preliminary regatta in Barcelona next year in the Challenger Selection Series, which will take place in 2024.

To support the event, Air Products has installed a mobile hydrogen refueler at the Port of Barcelona where company technicians will fuel the boats for the competition.

As the world's largest producer of hydrogen, Air Products works across all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including production, distribution, storage and dispensing and has been a pioneer in hydrogen fueling for decades. Air Products has committed to invest at least $15 billion in clean energy, hydrogen megaprojects to accelerate the energy transition. The company operates the world's largest hydrogen pipeline system, located in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and is a world-class liquid hydrogen supplier. Air Products has hands-on operating experience with over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries, and the company's technologies have been used in over 1.5. million fueling operations annually.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

About The America's Cup

The America's Cup is the oldest international sporting trophy −dating back to 1851– and stands as one of the most difficult sporting endeavours. The New York Yacht Club, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, held the trophy for 132 years before losing it in 1983 to Australia. Since then, the Cup has only been won by teams from the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand. The current Defender of the America's Cup is Emirates Team New Zealand, representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

The 37th America's Cup will take place between August and October 2024 in the beating heart of Barcelona, one of the most visited cities on planet earth. Situated around Port Vell and out along the beach to Port Olympic, the sailing world has made Barcelona their home for what promises to be one of the most intense America's Cups in the event's 174-year history.

For more information, visit: www.americascup.com, www.instagram.com/americascup/, www.youtube.com/@americascup, www.facebook.com/AmericasCup/ and www.twitter.com/americascup

SOURCE Air Products