Americas Data Center Colocation Industry to 2025 - Growing Rack Power Density Presents Opportunities

The Americas data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 1.7% during the period 2019-2025.



The Americas data center colocation market size will reach revenue of USD 12 billion by 2025. The market is dominated by the US, Canada, and Brazil, with the US contributing to around 83% of investments in 2019. Several factors are responsible for the high growth of colocation services in the region, including the increased demand for cloud-based services and enterprise migration from an on-premise data center to a colocation facility in Latin America.



The cost of colocation is higher in the US than in other countries in the region. The data center colocation market will grow at a CAGR of around 6%. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive the market and likely increase the revenue of colocation providers by over 20% in 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Among Colocation Providers

M&A Activities to Improve Colocation Market Share

Growth in Rack Power Density

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the Americas data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

Ascenty

China Telecom

Digital Realty

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Equinix

Flexential

Quality Technology Services (QTS)

NTT Communications

Switch

TierPoint

Other Prominent Colocation Service Providers

365 Data Centers

Aligned Energy

Aptum Technologies

Compass Data Centers

Cologix

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

Data Foundry

DC Blox

EdgeConnex

Entel

eStruxture Data Centers

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

H5 Data Centers

Hypertec

Iron Mountain

ODATA

PointOne

Prime Data Centers

Rogers Communications

Sabey Data Center

Stream Data Center

Stack Infrastructure

T5 Data Centers

Tigo (Millicom)

Urbacon Data Center Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Archer Data Center

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Prime Data Centers

GIGA Data Centers

Pegasus Group Holdings

PointOne

Stack Infrastructure

Novva

Scala Data Centers

Key Questions Answered



What is the size of the Americas data center colocation market in terms of investments, area, power capacity, service type (retail/wholesale), and revenue across the region? What is the market share of retail and wholesale colocation services in Americas? What is the market share by leading service providers by investments, area, power capacity, and colocation services? What drivers, trends, and restraints are driving the Americas data center colocation market? Who are the key players in the Americas data center colocation market? What is the number of new entrants entering the Americas data center market? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Americas data center colocation market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Among Colocation Providers

8.2 M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share

8.3 Growing Rack Power Density

8.4 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers

8.5 Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers

9.2 Cloud Computing & Connectivity, And Hybrid Infrastructure Services Fuel Colocation Demand

9.3 Increasing Demand For Colocation Services

9.4 Tax Incentives Save Colocation Opex & Customer Costs

9.5 Construction of Green Data Centers



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Location Constraints for Data Center Construction

10.2 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

10.3 Data Center Power Consumption Increases OPEX

10.4 Carrier Neutrality in LA Lack Multiple Fiber Connections

10.5 Increasing Water Consumption By Data Centers



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Colocation Investment By Area

11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity

11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast

11.6 Five Forces Analysis



12 Colocation Services

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Retail Colocation

12.4 Wholesale Colocation



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.6 Other Cooling Units



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Building Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 BUILDING DESIGN

18.5 PHYSICAL SECURITY

18.6 DCIM/BMS



19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

19.3 TIER I & II

19.4 TIER III

19.5 TIER IV



20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



21 North America

21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.1 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.4 Market Overview

21.5 Investment

21.6 Area

21.7 Power Capacity

21.8 Support Infrastructure

21.9 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast

21.10 US

21.11 Canada



22 Latin America

22.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.4 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.5 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.6 Market Overview

22.7 Investments

22.8 Area

22.9 Power Capacity

22.10 Support Infrastructure

22.11 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast

22.12 Brazil

22.13 Other Latin American Countries



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Market Share By Investment

23.2 Market Share By Investment Area

23.3 Market Share By Investment Power Capacity

23.4 Market Share By Colocation Revenue



24 Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers



25 Other Prominent Colocation Providers & Investors



26 New Entrants in Colocation Market



27 Report Summary

27.1 Key Takeaways



28 Quantitative Summary

28.1 Data Center Colocation Market in Americas

28.2 Geography

28.3 North America

28.4 US

28.5 Canada

28.6 Latin America

28.7 Brazil

28.8 Other Latin American Countries



29 Appendix

29.1 Abbreviations



