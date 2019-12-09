Americas Data Center Colocation Market 2019-2024 - Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Market
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Americas data center colocation services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2024
The increased merger and acquisition activities in the Canadian market and the investment in over 10 MW colocation facility development in Latin America are expected to have a positive effect on the Americas data center colocation market growth. Leading colocation markets in the US are experiencing 100% uptake in their colocation operations.
It is expected that more than 85% of colocation facilities in the US will be cloud-enabled at the end of the forecast period. Several organizations in Canada and Latin America are expected to shift to cloud-based service offerings, thereby increasing the demand for wholesale colocation. Hence, the rise in hybrid infrastructure services is projected to drive the Americas data center market.
Americas Data Center Colocation Market: Segmentation
The US data center colocation market has witnessed increased adoption of UPS power systems. Service providers are adopting UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries in N+1 and 2N configurations. Generators, transfer switches, and switchgears are also witnessing high acceptance in the US market. The diesel generator segment is also expected to grow in the next few years.
However, the gas and bi-fuel generator segment is likely to witness steady growth due to the growing awareness of carbon emissions, especially in the US. DRUPS systems are expected to witness adoption in the US facilities during the forecast period. The adoption of switchgears is likely to grow because of the increased construction of large and mega facilities that require medium- and high-voltage switchgears.
Site selection is a major criterion for data center operators. However, tax incentives and the availability of free cooling solutions are other key factors that play an important role in data center development. Many states provide investment and property tax, sales tax, and job-based tax incentives. In 2018, the Illinois government introduced a new capital spending plan, which includes exemption on sales tax for electrical equipment, including servers, cooling racks, and plumbing supplies.
The market in Canada is witnessing the growth of Brownfield and Greenfield development projects. In Canada, around 25% of organizations have facilities that are older than 10 years. It is expected that brownfield developments in the country will continue to grow. Most facilities will be designed according to tier III standards, aiming to achieve the Uptime Institute certification and flexible designs.
Several facilities, which are located in the extreme climate, have adopted free cooling techniques in North America. Service providers are equipping high-efficiency indirect evaporative cooling (IDEC) units with indirect airside economizers configured in N+1 redundancy. The use of chilled water-based systems is still prevalent among several facilities, which is aided in the adoption of innovative solutions for low power consumption. Besides, the adoption of direct liquid cooling and liquid immersion cooling solutions is also growing among operators in the US. The US facilities are also focusing on procuring renewable energy sources and high-efficient and energy-saving lightening equipment. A majority of facilities in Canada are developed with a PUE of less than 1.5. Several facilities operating in Canada use free-cooling techniques and water-based cooling solutions.
The retail colocation market is likely to be driven by the increased demand for services from organizations, especially in Latin America. Retail services are highly suitable for those operators that require small computing services at a single site or multiple locations in the region. However, several existing retail service users are expected to opt for wholesale colocation capacities during the forecast period.
The adoption of wholesale colocation services is growing significantly in the US and Canada due to the increased demand for computing capacities from global enterprises, cloud providers, big data, and IoT organizations. With the increase in demand for cloud solutions among leading cloud service providers, the need for wholesale facility space is growing. The Latin America market is likely to witness the growth of wholesale services during the forecast period.
Insights by Geography
The US is dominating in the Americas data center colocation market on account of increased investments from colocation service providers. In Canada, the growth is likely to be aided by the construction of facilities in Montreal due to the availability of renewable energy sources and low power costs. The growing demand for hybrid infrastructure and secure IT infrastructure hosting has increased the demand from colocation services. To enhance operational capacity, reduce capital investment, and decrease operational costs, enterprises are adopting colocation services in the region.
In the Latin American region, Brazil is the major contributor to the colocation market, accounting for more than $200 million toward investment in facility expansion. Countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, and Ecuador are expected to make a significant contribution to the market during the forecast period. In Brazil, Equinix and Ascenty expanded their presence with multiple projects in 2018. Besides, two major submarine cable projects are expected to be completed that will establish strong connectivity between the US and Brazil.
Key Vendor Analysis
In terms of investment, the Americas market is led by Digital Realty with newly built projects in the US and Canada. Vantage Data Centers invested around $360 million in Ashburn and Santa Clara facilities. In Latin America, Brazil witnessed increased development of facilities by Ascenty and Equinix. These service providers are investing in the expansion of Brazil's facility with an investment of around $50 million Year on Year. Equinix is investing in the expansion of the Sao Paulo facility with an investment of about $47 million. In 2018, Ascenty and Equinix were the largest investors in Brazil.
The investment is expected to grow in Latin America during the forecast period with Ascenty planning to invest in other countries and telecommunication providers such as Telefonica and Entel aiming for facility expansion. In 2018, Digital Realty and Brookefield Infrastructure acquired Ascenty. Digital Realty expanded its presence in Canada by investing in Toronto, Canada, and in Virginia, Texas, Illinois, New York, California, and Florida, US. Digital Realty and Equinix are leading operators in the region.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Market
- Increasing Demand for Wholesale Colocation Spaces
- Reduced Power Consumption to Increase Market Competitiveness
- Tax Incentives Attract Investments in Specific States
- Consolidation to Increase Demand for Wholesale Colocation Facilities
Market Growth Restraints
- Rising Power Outages & Electricity Consumption by Data Centers
- Prefabricated Infrastructure & Self-build Data Centers to Hinder Colocation Services
- Growing Concerns over Water Consumption by Data Centers
- Location Constraints for Data Center Construction
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Demand for Edge Data Centers
- High Interest to Procure Renewable Energy for Data Centers
- Growth in M&A Activities
- Rising Use of Lithium-ion Batteries & Fuel Cells in Data Centers
- Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers
Key Company Profiles
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- NTT Communications
- Coresite Realty Corp
- Cyrusone
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Centurylink (Level 3)
- Switch Data Center
Other Prominent Vendors
- 1547 Critical Systems Realty
- 365 Data Centers
- Ascenty
- AT&T
- Axtel
- Bell Canada
- Centrilogic
- CloudHQ
- Aptum Technologies
- Cologix
- Databank
- Datafoundry
- Edgeconnex
- Entel
- Expedient
- Flexential (PEAK 10 & VIAWEST)
- Green House Data
- H5 Data Centers
- I.C.E Datacenters
- Stack Infrastructure
- Internap
- KIO Networks
- ODATA (Patria Investimentos)
- Quality Technology Services (QTS REALTY TRUST)
- Ragingwire Data Centers (NTT)
- Rogers Communication
- Root Data Center
- Sabey Data Center
- Stream Data Center
- T5 Data Centers
- Tigoune (UNE EPM)
- Tierpoint
- Telefnica
- Urbacon Data Center Solutions
- Vantage Data Center
- VXCHNGE
- Zayo Group Holdings
