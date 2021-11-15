Americas Data Center Colocation Market Investment Report 2021: Digital Realty Invested in Around 10 Projects Across the US and Canada and Approx 7 Across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico via Ascenty

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas data center colocation market by investment is expected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67% during 2021-2026



The Americas is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow because of the high consumption of data by end-users. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with most of the region's workforce shifting to remote working.

The demand for colocation services led to substantial utilization of existing facilities space and drove service providers' revenues in 2020. The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly across the region, boosting the colocation demand. The data center colocation market in the Americas witnessed investments from several providers such as Aligned, American Tower, Archer Datacenters, and more.

MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES

Colocation services in data centers are offered through retail and wholesale colocation. The Americas colocation services market by retail colocation is expected to reach around USD 15 billion by 2026.

The R&D activities surrounding hydrogen fuel cell generators might lower the adoption of diesel generators along with the installation of co-generation plants in data centers by 2025

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Over 24 hyperscale colocation projects were identified from colocation providers building mega facilities with more than 15 MW of IT load. NTT Global Data Centers Sacramento data center has procured high intelligent operation control to monitor its power infrastructure in the facility.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is among the top locations in terms of colocation market growth. Some of the major contributors of market growth in North America are Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers), QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Digital Realty invested in around 10 data center projects across the US and Canada and around seven data centers across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico via Ascenty.

Vantage Data Centers invested in developing around four colocation facilities in 2020 at locations such as Santa Clara, Phoenix, Ashburn, and Montreal. Hypertec invested in the development of about three data centers in 2020.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Growing hyperscale colocation developments

Increasing adoption of Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

Rising Acceptance of Innovative Data Center Technologies

Growing Rack Power Density

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Internet & Data Growth In Americas

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations In Americas



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Adoption Of Renewable Energy

8.2 Growing M&As In Americas

8.3 Growing Rack Power Density

8.4 Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

8.5 Innovative Data Center Technologies



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Hyperscale Colocation Developments

9.2 Increasing Data Center Investments

9.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Centers

9.4 Tax Incentives For Data Centers

9.5 Growing Demand For Cloud Connectivity

9.6 Growing IOT & Big Data Adoption

9.7 Growing AI Adoption

9.8 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers

10.2 Security Challenges For Data Centers

10.3 Lack Of Skilled Workforce

10.4 Location Constraints For Data Centers

10.5 Power & Water Consumption By Data Centers



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast

11.6 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

11.7 Five Forces Analysis



12 Colocation Services

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Retail Colocation

12.4 Wholesale Colocation



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS SYSTEMS

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.6 Other Cooling Units



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Core & Shell Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Engineering & Building Design

18.5 Physical Security

18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions



19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 TIER I & TIER II

19.4 TIER III

19.5 TIER IV



20 Geography

20.1 Investment Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.4 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

