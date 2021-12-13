Americas Data Center Colocation Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 11.78 billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Americas data center colocation market report.

The Americas data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.67% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The data center colocation market in the Americas is an attractive market, with data centers offering a higher return on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties. In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was considerable growth in demand for data centers. The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers in 2020.

In 2020, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center colocation service providers for the development of new data center facilities. Few companies acquired buildings to convert them into data center facilities. Although traditional brick-and-mortar facilities are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Enterprise investment in data center facilities will continue to decline because of budget and time constraints in developing and operating data centers. This will, in turn, grow the demand for colocation services in the market. However, hyperscale self-built facilities by operators such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Apple will be a drawback for wholesale colocation growth.

Latin America is experiencing strong growth in greenfield construction. This will bring significant revenue opportunities for contractors and subcontractors operating in the market. Among Latin American countries, Brazil is a major contributor to the market investments, followed by Chile , Colombia , Mexico , and El Salvador . Countries such as Uruguay , Argentina , Paraguay , the Caribbean , and Bolivia are expected to make significant contributions to the market in the upcoming years.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area|2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue|2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 prominent data center colocation providers, 35 other prominent data center colocation providers, and 9 new entrants

Americas Data Center Colocation Market – Vendor Landscape

Increasing interest in colocation providers for the development of modular data center space will tap to the market opportunities in developing countries. Mega data center projects are identifying difficult-to-get approvals in the use of water to cool down facilities. This is prompting operators and vendors to collaborate and develop systems that can save up to 50% of water consumption in data centers. Moreover, submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the market growth in the Americas. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with most of the region's workforce shifting to remote working. The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers in 2020. The Americas data center colocation market is also witnessing increasing investments from operators through mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. For instance, some of the notable partnerships witnessed were the acquisition of Ascenty by Digital Realty in November 2020 and Switch acquiring Data Foundry in May 2021.

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers



Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Techniques

Air-Based Cooling Technique



Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing hyperscale colocation developments

Increasing adoption of Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

Rising Acceptance of Innovative Data Center Technologies

Growing Rack Power Density

Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Switch

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

365 Data Centers (Stonecourt Capital)

Aligned

American Tower

Archer Datacenters

Cologix

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

DC BLOX

DRFortress

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

eStruxture Data Centers

Fibre Centre

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

KDC Real Estate Development & Investments

Millicom (TIGO)

ODATA

Prime Data Centers

Purecolo

Quantico Data Center

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Serverfarm

Servpac

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Stream Data Centers

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions (UDCS)

US Signal

New Entrants in Americas Data Center Colocation Market

Cirrus Data Services

CloudHQ

EdgeMicro

EdgeX Data Centers

Element Critical

Novva Data Centers

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

