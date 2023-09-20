America's DataHub Consortium announces selection of Clinovations Government + Health for National Vital Statistics System Modernization Project

America's DataHub Consortium (ADC)

20 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) partnered with National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics within the National Science Foundation to release a request for solutions that highlighted new opportunities for the use of interoperable health data to support public health surveillance: National Vital Statistics System Modernization — New Opportunities for Interoperable Data.

After a competitive evaluation, the selection committee chose Clinovations Government + Health for award. It is the first "non-traditional" organization to be selected for an ADC project.

"One of the primary goals for ADC is to engage non-traditionals, organizations that do not typically do business with us", says Dr. Heather Madray, Program Director for Data Access, Confidentiality, and Quality Assessment from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics within the National Science Foundation. "We will continue to seek participation by non-traditionals in this competitive process for making future awards."

"Data interoperability" encompasses a wide range of related topics — data quality, standards, metadata, definitions, systems, and technologies — needed to share information effectively and to support the creation of better evidence for decision-making. The results of this project will inform planning for both the NVSS and a potential future National Secure Data Service (NSDS) by highlighting the possible applications for interoperable data, the level of data access needed for these uses, and the related privacy and confidentiality implications.

A woman and minority-owned small business, Clinovations provides strategic, clinical, and health IT advisory and management services to the government and stakeholders in the public sector, provider, interoperability, and technology domains. Their expertise lies in offering innovative solutions at the intersection of healthcare and technology, a key factor in their approach to this project.

To find future project solicitations, visit the ADC Opportunities page. For more information on this project and award, read the ADC blog post.

About America's DataHub Consortium

America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) is a public-private partnership that brings together experts from government, industry, and academia to collaboratively research and solve our nation's toughest challenges. ADC utilizes a fast, flexible, and scalable acquisition process to address emerging challenges. 

ADC also offers its members streamlined access to federal government funding and the opportunity to take on critical evidence building challenges. In addition, members can research and locate other companies for potential project collaboration. ADC is managed by Advanced Technology International.

