Americas Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses, 2020: Contact Details, Systems Types, Product Ranges, Production Capacity, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses - approximately 82 companies in the Americas - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.

Information Provided for Each Systems House (where available):

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 End-use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Definition of a Systems House

1.6 Units of Value



2. Market and Technical Background

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background



3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

3.1 BASF Polyurethanes

3.2 Covestro AG

3.3 Huntsman Polyurethanes

3.4 The Dow Chemical Company



4. System House Profiles by Country

4.1 ARGENTINA

4.1.1 Ecopur 96 de Argentina SA

4.1.2 Poliresinas

4.2 BRAZIL

4.2.1 Amino Quimica

4.2.2 COIM Brasil

4.2.3 Flexivel

4.2.4 ISOMAC

4.2.5 PURCOM

4.2.6 Poliois Vegetais

4.2.7 Polisystem

4.2.8 Thermopol

4.2.9 Travi Plasticos

4.2.10 Univar

4.2.11 Urepol Polimeros

4.2.12 Utech

4.3 CANADA

4.3.1 Demilec

4.3.2 Elastochem

4.3.3 IPS

4.3.4 Normac

4.4 CHILE

4.4.1 Austral

4.4.2 IXOM Chile SA

4.5 COLOMBIA

4.5.1 Alcoplast

4.5.2 Espumlatex

4.6 MEXICO

4.6.1 MCNS-MX

4.6.2 Maxima Dimension

4.6.3 Productos Eiffel

4.6.4 Purcom Mexico

4.6.5 Quimica Pumex

4.6.6 Simon Quimica

4.6.7 Valcom

4.7 PANAMA

4.7.1 Synthesia Panama

4.8 UNITED STATES

4.8.1 Accella

4.8.2 Azon USA

4.8.3 BJB Enterprises

4.8.4 Belzona

4.8.5 Carpenter

4.8.6 Chemline

4.8.7 Conklin

4.8.8 Creative Polymer Solutions

4.8.9 DAP Products

4.8.10 Desert Polymers

4.8.11 Empire West Foam

4.8.12 Foam Supplies

4.8.13 GCPAT

4.8.14 Gaco Western

4.8.15 General Coatings

4.8.16 Goldenwest Manufacturing

4.8.17 HK Research

4.8.18 Hapco

4.8.19 Henry Company

4.8.20 ICP Group

4.8.21 ITW Polymers Sealants

4.8.22 Icynene-Lapolla

4.8.23 Industrial Polymers

4.8.24 Innovative Polymers

4.8.25 Iracore

4.8.26 Isotec International

4.8.27 J6 Polymers

4.8.28 Johns Manville

4.8.29 Lanxess Solutions US

4.8.30 MCNS Polyurethanes USA

4.8.31 MCPU

4.8.32 Master Bond

4.8.33 Meramec

4.8.34 Mereco Technologies

4.8.35 NCFI

4.8.36 Neogard

4.8.37 Northstar Polymers

4.8.38 Polycoat Products

4.8.39 Polyset

4.8.40 Polytek Development

4.8.41 Proviron America

4.8.42 SES Foam

4.8.43 SWD Urethane Company

4.8.44 TSE Industries

4.8.45 Urethane Technology Co

4.8.46 Utah Foam Products

4.8.47 Willamette Valley Co

4.9 VENEZUELA

4.9.1 Oxiteno Andina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f74yn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

