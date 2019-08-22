America's Educational System is Failing Our Kids

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-School means more than new pencils and backpacks. Students are also going back to an educational system that is increasingly failing them, says Andrew Bernstein, Ph.D., who has taught college and some high school classes for 30 years. During that time, he says, he has witnessed the decline in academic preparedness of his students to the point where he no longer assigns essays to his philosophy students.

Andrew Bernstein

When compared to students from other countries, American children continue to perform far below students from such countries as Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Finland in reading, science and math. "We have arrived at this disastrous state of education for one fundamental reason: Schools of education, state departments of education, and the Federal Department of Education form what historian Arthur Bestor called an 'interlocking Directorate' of professional educationists militantly opposed to academic training as the proper foundation of schooling," Bernstein says.

Bernstein has been interviewed on hundreds of radio shows—including by such legends as Barry Farber, Bob Grant, Mark Scott, and others—and appeared on several prominent TV news shows, including Neil Cavuto's. He is the author of the upcoming book, Why Johnny Still Can't Read or Write, Spell, or Understand Math--and What We Can Do About It.

In an interview, he can address such questions as:

Why do so many kids struggle to read?

What can we do to "fix" the reading problem?

Why do American students know so little math and history?

Why do U.S. students score poorly, relative to kids from other countries, on international tests?

What can we do to fix the poor overall academic performance and ensure that American children learn a great deal of math, literature, history, and science?

About Andrew Bernstein

Andrew Bernstein holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from the Graduate School of the City University of New York. He has taught philosophy at the State University of New York at Purchase, Marist College, Hunter College, the State University of New York at New Paltz, and other New York-area universities. He was selected "Teacher of the Year" at both SUNY Purchase—and at Marymount College. He spent a year as a visiting professor at the American University in Bulgaria, where he taught business ethics.

He lectures regularly on college campuses, including at Harvard University, Stanford University, Oxford University, Yale University, the United States Military Academy at West Point, Columbia University, UCLA, and numerous others.

He speaks at many other venues, including events sponsored by the Foundation for Economic Education, the Institute for Humane Studies, the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism, and the Bastiat Society. He has lectured around the world and at high schools in the U.S.

He has published five books, mostly on philosophy and capitalism. In addition to Why Johnny Still Can't Read or Write, Spell, or Understand Math--and What We Can Do About It, he has another new book coming out soon, Heroes, Legends, Champions: Why Heroism Matters, to be published by Union Square Publishing. His op-eds have appeared in the Chicago Tribune, the Washington Times, and the Detroit Free Press, among other newspapers. Bernstein co-hosted a weekly Blog Talk Radio program, Objectively Speaking.

