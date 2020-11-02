America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Fosters Tomorrow's Farming Leaders by Supporting Students Pursuing Ag-Related Fields

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because a brighter tomorrow for farms starts with a commitment from industry leaders today, Bayer Fund is once again kicking off the America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program. Through Grow Ag Leaders, Bayer Fund teams with farmers to support students pursuing careers in any agriculture-related field of study.

Now through January 14, 2021, students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities can apply for a $1,500 Grow Ag Leaders scholarship. Eligible fields of study are not solely limited to traditional ag-related fields, such as farming and agronomy, but also include education, engineering, mathematics, data science, and communications, among many others.

"I am so excited to have received the America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship. FFA has been a huge part of my life so far and Bayer's partnership with FFA continues to pave the way for my future in the agriculture industry," said Ivy Schmid, 2020 Grow Ag Leaders scholarship recipient. "This scholarship is helping me to fund my dream of becoming a mixed-practice veterinarian at my dream school, Kansas State University."

While the National FFA Organization (FFA) administers the scholarships, students do not need to be FFA members to apply.

"Grow Ag Leaders is a unique program because we're forming a personal connection between today's farmers and the young men and women who will soon become the next generation of industry leaders," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "During these interactions, both generations learn from one another, and, oftentimes, lasting relationships are formed."

The deadline for students to apply is January 14, 2021, and students must obtain two farmer endorsements of their application by January 21, 2021. A complete list of program rules, eligibility requirements and information on the program is available at www.AmericasFarmers.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to individuals who are high school seniors or full-time college students, have at least a 2.5 GPA and who are majoring in an agriculture-related field specified in the Official Rules. Enter between November 1, 2020 and January 14, 2021 by completing an application at FFA.org/scholarships and obtaining endorsements from 2 Eligible Farmers (as defined in Official Rules) by January 21, 2021. Applications will be judged and selected by the National FFA Organization to receive a $1,500 scholarship for use toward a vocational, 2-year or 4-year qualifying ag-related study program/degree. For a copy of the official rules, visit https://www.americasfarmers.com/grow-ag-leaders/official-rules/. Sponsor: Bayer Fund, 800 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63167. Administrator: National FFA Organization, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268

About America's Farmers

America's Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010 and include:

America's Farmers Grow Communities supports rural communities by allowing farmers the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization.

donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization. America's Farmers Grow Rural Education supports rural education by providing $15,000 merit-based grants to enhance STEM education.

merit-based grants to enhance STEM education. America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders supports students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.

To learn more, visit America's Farmers at www.americasfarmers.com .

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

