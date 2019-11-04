America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Partners with Farmers to Set Next Generation Up for Success and Strengthen the Future of Agriculture

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen the future of agriculture, America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund, will once again work with farmers to support students pursuing careers in any agriculture-related field of study.

Now through January 15, 2020, students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities can apply for a $1500 Grow Ag Leaders scholarship. Eligible fields of study are not solely limited to traditional ag-related fields, such as farming and agronomy, but also include education, engineering, mathematics, data science, and communications, among many others.

"The Grow Ag Leaders program has helped me and countless others understand that there are endless opportunities in the agriculture industry," said Kendra Flood, 2018 Grow Ag Leaders scholarship recipient. "I appreciate Grow Ag Leaders giving back to students like me, and I plan to become an agriculture teacher to pay it forward and continue to inspire the next generation of ag leaders."

While the National FFA Organization (FFA) administers the scholarships, students do not need to be FFA members to apply.

"While scientific and technological advancements are shaping the future of agriculture, it's people behind these developments that are strengthening the industry," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "Grow Ag Leaders is a truly unique program because farmers personally connect with, educate and set these students up for success."

The deadline for students to apply is January 15, 2020, and students must obtain two farmer endorsements of their application by January 22, 2020. A complete list of program rules, eligibility requirements and information on the program is available at www.AmericasFarmers.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to individuals who are high school seniors or full-time college students, have at least a 2.5 GPA and who are majoring in an agriculture-related field specified in the Official Rules. Enter between November 1, 2019 and January 15, 2020 by completing an application at FFA.org/scholarships and obtaining endorsements from 2 Eligible Farmers (as defined in Official Rules) by January 22, 2020. Applications will be judged and selected by the National FFA Organization to receive a $1,500 scholarship for use toward a vocational, 2-year or 4-year qualifying ag-related study program/degree. For a copy of the official rules, visit https://www.americasfarmers.com/grow-ag-leaders/official-rules/. Sponsor: Bayer Fund, 800 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63167. Administrator: National FFA Organization, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268

The America's Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America's Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com .

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

