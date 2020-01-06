America's Farmers Kicks Off 2020 Grow Rural Education Program

Since 2010, America's Farmers have awarded more than $53 million to worthy causes, students and public schools across the country. Because farmers know the needs of their communities, the America's Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes. For the Grow Rural Education program specifically, farmers nominate a local public school that can then apply for one of the grants by visiting AmericasFarmers.com . The program has strengthened schools by bringing together students, teachers, farmers and community members to make STEM programs more engaging. In 2019, St. Charles West High School, in St. Charles, Missouri received a Grow Rural Education grant to develop a dedicated STEM lab equipped with an aquaponics system that breeds fish and grows plants within an integrated environment. In addition, educators purchased 15 drones for programming, video production and to monitor crops in real time.

"As educators, we are constantly looking for new ways to excite our students, but oftentimes the challenge is securing the resources to make our ideas become a reality," said Jeremey Jackson, a technology education teacher at St. Charles West High School. "We're so grateful for the Grow Rural Education grant because we're now able to provide a unique and interactive learning experience for our students that incorporates both ag and tech concepts and will ultimately better prepare them for life after high school."

Farmers can nominate their local public school district from January 1 to April 1, 2020. After a school district receives a nomination, Bayer Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to submit a grant application describing their desired STEM project by April 15, 2020. A panel of qualified math and science teachers reviews the applications and selects the finalists. The program's Farmer Advisory Council, made up of approximately 30 farming leaders from across the country, will then select the winning school districts.

"Whether a student plans to begin a career immediately after high school or enroll in a college or trade school, it has become increasingly important for them to have a solid STEM foundation," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "Grow Rural Education is unique because we partner with farmers throughout the duration of the program, from the nomination process to selecting grant-winning schools. Through this partnership, we're inspiring students, transforming classrooms and strengthening rural school districts with STEM grants."

To learn more about the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

About America's Farmers

America's Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $53 million to rural America since 2010 and include:

America's Farmers Grow Communities supports rural communities by allowing farmers the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization.

donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization. America's Farmers Grow Rural Education supports rural education by providing $15,000 merit-based grants to enhance STEM education.

merit-based grants to enhance STEM education. America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders supports students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.

To learn more, visit America's Farmers at www.americasfarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

