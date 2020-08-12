America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - Inc. 5000 Lists Bambridge Accountants New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Bambridge Accountants New York is No. 353 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Bambridge Accountants New York - Inc. 5000 Award

Alistair Bambridge, partner at Bambridge Accountants New York, said "We are very proud to have been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It reflects the hard work over the last few years and it's an honor to be included."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Contact Alistair Bambridge, [email protected], +1 646 956 5566.

Bambridge Accountants New York is a New York-based firm specializing in U.S. expat tax, U.K expats, actors, other creatives in the U.S. and U.K.

Bambridge Accountants provides international tax advice for U.S. citizens, assisting many U.S. citizens abroad to catch up with their U.S. taxes using the Streamlined Filing Procedure, also known as the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedure.

www.bambridgeaccountants.com

