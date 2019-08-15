America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies: Revealed

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that NOMADNESS RENTALS is No. 3930 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are over-the-moon about our INC 5000 ranking for the third straight year among America's most prestigious companies. It speaks to the enormous efforts and commitment of our entire Nomadness team." – Millie Freed, CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.

Begun in 2007, Nomadness Rentals is a best-in-class vacation property management services industry innovator overseeing 200+ properties primarily in Mammoth Lakes, California and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. We provide leading-edge management efficiencies to renters and homeowners, including our proprietary NomadRez accelerated software reservation processing and property tracking, faster deployment of homeowner payments and ready-access accounting transparency. Recently, we launched what many consider a vacation property management industry first - a fully automated online services and payment portal for all housekeeping services.

CONTACT: For further details - Millie Freed, CEO; Phone: 970-879-9573; Email: millie@nomadnessrentals.com

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent as of December 31, 2018.The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today.

Visit NomadnessRentals and see what all the fuss is about at https://www.nomadnessrentals.com/

Additional websites: https://www.mammothrentalbyowner.com/ and https://www.steamboatrentalbyowner.com/

