America's Fastest Marathoner, Ryan Hall, to Publish Debut Book with Zondervan

Hall competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, is the American Record holder for the half marathon (59:43) and has the fastest marathon time ever run by an American with a PR of 2:04:58. Hall's memoir will be available wherever books are sold in April 2019, in time for the 2019 Boston Marathon.

"My story begins with an encounter with God at the young age of 13," says Hall. "My story is of dreaming the impossible, experiencing gut wrenching heartbreak and of a passion and willingness to train beyond what the body is capable of withstanding. It's not a perfect story, but it's real and every reader should be able to relate on some level."

"It is a professional and personal honor to be partnering with Ryan Hall for his book releasing to coincide with the Boston Marathon in 2019," says Tom Dean, vice president of marketing for Zondervan Books. "As an avid runner, I've followed Ryan for years and love his passion for the sport of running…he is genuine, vulnerable and real – and his commitment to Jesus is vibrant and contagious. His authentic words will inspire readers of all ages to reach their full potential and boldly reflect God's image in all they do."

In his debut book, Hall will share how a single, God-inspired run propelled him into a whirlwind running career. Hall reveals the keys he learned from God to achieve his maximum potential over his 20-years of running – from the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows. Hall explores how dramatically different sports should be done as a follower of Jesus and the amazing experiences, breakthroughs and satisfaction that follow. Readers will walk alongside Hall to learn how to bring God's kingdom onto the athletic field and beyond.

Ryan Hall is the American Record holder for the half marathon (59:43) and has a PR in the marathon of 2:04:58. He represented the United States of America at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in the marathon. Ryan grew up in Big Bear Lake in southern California, attended Stanford University, and is currently retired from professional running and is a coach, author and speaker. Ryan and his wife, Sara, are the adoptive parents of four sisters from Ethiopia. Ryan and Sara's call to serve others has led them to develop partnerships with World Vision and The Dream Center and create the Hall STEPS Foundation to help people in extreme poverty all over the world. Visit: www.RyanAndSaraHall.com.

