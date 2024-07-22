America's Favorite Cowboys are Coming to Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, N.C., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Tweetsie Railroad is hosting Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky (a.k.a "America's Favorite Cowboys") for a weekend of Western music and comedy performances, August 10 and 11.

"This is one music performance you don't want to miss," said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. "Riders In The Sky are very talented musicians. They bring lots of energy, laughs, and their spirit is infectious."

America's Favorite Cowboys, Riders In The Sky, are coming to Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC, August 10 & 11. Riders In The Sky are the first and only exclusively Western group to win a Grammy and the only Western group to join the Grand Ole Opry.

America's Favorite Cowboys include Ranger Doug, guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, King of the Cowboy Fiddlers; and master accordionist Joey "the Cow Polka King," the band has been sharing the "Cowboy Way" with audiences of all ages – in all 50 states and 10 countries, from Carnegie Hall to Tweetsie Railroad!

Performances are at noon and 3 pm on both days. Shows are included with a general park daytime admission ticket. Seating is first come, first served and no reservations are required.

About Riders In The Sky

Riders In The Sky are the first and only exclusively Western group to win a Grammy and the only Western group to join the Grand Ole Opry. In 2002, the band released the CD "Ridin' the Tweetsie Railroad," which featured classic railroad songs as well as several original compositions honoring the theme park.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has provided families with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy an interactive three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

Tweetsie Railroad is open for its Wild West action-packed themed daytime operations, with gates open from 10 am – 6 pm:

May 28 - August 11 - Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)

- Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) August 12 - October 27 - Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday

The park will open for nighttime operations during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults, age 13+, $40 for children, ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. There is no charge for parking.

For more information visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

