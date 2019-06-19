America's Favorite "Fit Foodie" Releases New Book Designed to Change Your Body by Retraining Your Tastebuds

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Mareya Ibrahim brings her culinary and nutrition backgrounds together in the brand new book: Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive, released this month by St. Martin's Griffin. Ibrahim previously served as a signature chef on the million copy seller The Daniel Plan before releasing her own book.

With a cheeky and conversational approach, Ibrahim delivers countless tips and tricks to help people who don't know where to start to clean up their eating habits. User-friendly recipes based on her eight essential strategies are easy to prepare and support her eight core strategies: Reset Your Taste Buds, Stock Your Real Kitchen, Get Up on Greens, Take a Vegan Fast Break, Go Gluten-Free Super Grains, Fill in with Good Fat, Become Real Dense, and Live the 90/10 Rule.

"You don't have to cut out whole food groups like paleo, keto and whole 30 diets. People have gotten so focused on what to take out versus what to eat, but there are certain nutrients essential to survival. Each strategy in the book is supported with nutritionally-balanced recipes that already have the 8 essential amino acids adults need every day to thrive baked in," according to Ibrahim. "I start by helping you retrain your taste buds to crave the foods that boost metabolism, build muscle mass and yes, lose weight – although vibrant health is the real goal." Dishes include:

You Glow Smoothie

Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

Grilled Bison Kofta Burgers

Overstuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chipotle Lime Yogurt

Kaniwa and Fresh Herb Tabbouli

Marbled Tahini Fudge Bars

The Best Kinda' Date Balls

"This is a book you can use in your healing journey without any boring meals."

—Daniel Amen, MD, co-author of The Daniel Plan

About Chef Mareya, "The Fit Foodie"

As seen on Recipe Rehab and the Food Network, Mareya Ibrahim is The Fit Foodie, a TV chef, holistic nutrition coach, author and award-winning entrepreneur and inventor. She is the author of the new book, "Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive" and host of the "Recipes for Your Best Life" Podcast. She is a signature chef to the NY Times bestseller "The Daniel Plan: 40 Days to a Healthier Life". Her column, "The Fit Foodie" appears in Edible Orange County Magazine. She is also the co-inventor of the patented eatCleaner line of products. Learn more at www.mareyaibrahim.com.

