America's Favorite Fruit Snacks Debuts Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snowballs®

Inspired by the look and feel of real snowballs, the festive new variety features a soft and delicious Real Fruit Strawberry center, surrounded by creamy Yogurt for a mouthwatering, melt-in-your-mouth treat, perfect for every stocking. Made with Natural Flavors, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snowballs® are a Good Source of Vitamin D and Calcium. As always, Welch's® Fruit is our 1st Ingredient!™

"We're dedicated to bringing consumers new and innovative holiday treats, made with REAL Fruit, and are thrilled to expand our seasonal lineup with Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks," shares Daniel Mendelsohn, Brand Manager for PIM Brands Inc. "Perfect for stocking stuffers, holiday parties and more, Fruit 'n Yogurt™ lovers nationwide can indulge in this rich and creamy delectable snack for every cheerful occasion all winter long."

Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snowballs® are now available nationwide at Target and Walmart in 2.25oz Peg Bags, with a suggested retail price of $1.00.

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands Inc. is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products and one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM Brands Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers around the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®, Nuclear Sqworms® and much more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada Inc., PIM Brands Mexico S. DE R.L. DE C.V., Grupo de Alimentación PIM Brands Iberica S.L., PIM Brands U.K Limited, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

