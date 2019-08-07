America's First 100% Vegan Men's Grooming & Skincare Brand is Born

High-performance formulations provide a unique blend of non-toxic ingredients made of Baobab, Coconut, Green Tea, Red Algae, Vegan Sodium Hyaluronate, and clean science ingredients MADE SMART™ for men.

ACT OF BEING HP+ products detoxify daily pollution while providing intense hydration, and an antioxidant shield to support age-defense.

"ACT OF BEING's philosophy is to help propel a man toward achieving his best self. Toward becoming a man who struggles, overcomes, and achieves his goals in his career, social, and family life."

-Paul Marino & Randy Cooperstone, Founders

HP+ Daily Eye Cream – Brighten + Recover

HP+ Daily Face Wash – Cleanse + Detox



HP+ Grooming Oil – Shave + Condition

HP+ Shave Cream – Protect + Hydrate

Products Launching Fall 2019 Include: HP+ Daily Moisturizer and HP+ Recovery Balm

About AoB

Founders, Paul and Randy, share a foundational belief that more important than where you are is where you project yourself to be. Together they have created ACT OF BEING for the modern, active, ambitious man which supports healthy skin, wellbeing and life balance.

ACT OF BEING is a socially responsible and eco-conscious company dedicated to quality and sustainability in luxury. All products adhere to the highest manufacturing standards, using only the purest ethically sourced ingredients, void of any mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrances. AOB combines active naturals and non-toxic clean synthetic ingredients to deliver innovative multifunctional products.

We are 100% Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Non-Toxic Clean Skincare.

All products are designed, tested and made in the USA.



