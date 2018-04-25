America's First Cannabis Television Commercial Nominated for a People's Telly Award

The 39th Annual People's Telly Awards winners are chosen by the public. Voting is open now through Friday, May 4.

Anyone can view the commercial and vote by visiting: bit.ly/EurekaCommercial and scrolling down to "Eureka Vapor - the nation's first cannabis product commercial."

The People's Telly Awards are open to the public at: https://peoples.tellyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2018/local-tv/peoples-telly/peoples-telly-local-tv-commercial/Eureka-Vapor-the-nation's-first-cannabis-product-commercial

About the Innovation Agency:

The Innovation Agency has expertise in building big brands, creating powerful advertising campaigns, and producing effective communications and public relations programs.

The agency is also known for their social cause marketing – connecting companies, non-profit organizations and the public in innovative and mutually beneficial ways.

The Innovation Agency has worked with some of the most notable brands and businesses in the world, including many Fortune 500 companies. The agency utilizes this marketing expertise to help businesses of all sizes achieve significant growth and outpace their competition.

