America's First Residential Solar Inspection© Provider Formally Launches Franchise Program

The Solar Detective Seeks Candidates in California, Arizona, and Nevada to Take on New Business Opportunity

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Detective , a leading voice in America's solar transformation, today announced that it is now offering franchising opportunities in California, Arizona, and Nevada regions. As the #1 Residential Solar Inspection© company in America, they're looking to find individuals that desire the opportunity to join a revolutionary new business in the fast-growing solar sector.

With operations in Southern California, territories are immediately available throughout California, Las Vegas and the greater Phoenix region for entrepreneurs. The Solar Detective franchise owners will benefit from the brand's:

Inspections, No Installations, No Repairs

An Independent 3rd Party Solar Inspection

Support when the Solar Installer is Out of Business

Solar Guidance without the Sales Pitch

Innovative service offerings that provide recurring revenue streams

Cutting edge inspection technology and products

"The number of residential solar installations has grown significantly over the past decade and continues to grow at a high annual rate," said Bill Horan, CEO of The Solar Detective . "Every year there are thousands of Real Estate transactions occurring that include one of these rooftop power plants. Power plants that have been ignored since installation, the old 'out of sight, out of mind'. Our system trains franchisees to perform Residential Solar Inspections© and to build in-depth comprehensive reports for our clients. Reports that offer both a condition assessment and guidance for homebuyers."

The company believes their model is best suited for the owner operator with a hands-on mentality that will be actively involved in the day-to-day operations. Potential franchisees will be required to make an initial investment ranging from approximately $87,000 to $155,00. Candidates should have a net worth of at least $150,000 and liquidity of at least $50,000.

The company's president, Adam Peck, says "The ideal candidate might be a Veteran or be skilled in the trades. You have to be comfortable climbing on a ladder and being on a roof. That person might even be an engineer or technician of some kind that's got an eye for detail, has an entrepreneurial spirit, and is tired of working in corporate America."

For information on The Solar Detective franchise opportunities: https://thesolardetective.com/franchising

Contact:

Adam Peck or Bill Horan

The Solar Detective

858.519.8415

[email protected]

