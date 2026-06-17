America's First VC-Backed Cyber Warfare Startup Raises $100M Series B at $1B Valuation

Led by Accel, this monumental round cements Twenty as the definitive offensive cyber company industrializing capabilities for the United States and its allies.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty, America's first VC-backed cyber warfare startup, today announced a $100 million Series B round at a $1 billion valuation. The round was led by Accel, with participation from Friends & Family Capital, Point72 Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital, bringing Twenty's total funding to $138 million.

Founded in 2024, Twenty is industrializing offensive cyber warfare for the United States and its allies. The company builds AI-enabled, end-to-end systems for the U.S. military and Intelligence Community, giving warfighters the speed and scale required to deter and defeat adversaries in cyberspace. Twenty's systems are designed to keep human judgment at the center, pairing advanced AI and automation with rigorous evaluation, controlled deployment, and mission alignment.

This round follows unprecedented demand for offensive cyber capabilities built at commercial speed. The White House has brought renewed leadership to offensive cyber, calling for the United States to use the full suite of offensive cyber operations to disrupt adversary networks and raise the costs of aggression on those who attack American interests.

"America is under sustained cyber attack, and our adversaries have learned—correctly—that those attacks rarely carry consequences," said Joe Lin, Co-founder and CEO of Twenty. "Twenty exists to change that. We are building the industrial base for American cyber power: the AI-enabled capabilities our warfighters need to disrupt threats at their origin. This round is extraordinary validation from some of the world's foremost investors, and we are pouring this funding directly into research and engineering."

"As a country, we need to invest more into cyber capabilities to protect our national security. We have under invested over an extended period," said Jonathan Turner, Partner at Accel. "Investing into the best cyber capabilities will create one of the strongest and most cost effective deterrents we can build. Accel is proud to lead this round and help set the standard for investing in the capabilities the country needs most. Twenty is the clear leader in this market: the team is unmatched, the mission is urgent and timely, and the company has reached operational relevance at a pace rarely seen in defense technology."

"For fifteen years we have backed founders who challenge the limits of what is possible. Twenty's speed from founding to operational relevance is in a class of its own," said Colin Anderson, Founding Partner at Friends & Family Capital and former CFO at Palantir. "The company has moved with commercial urgency in one of the government's most sensitive and consequential mission areas, which is extraordinarily difficult to do. Having first backed Joe and team nearly a decade ago, we are proud to partner with them once again as Twenty builds capabilities that are critical to America's security."

Twenty's Series B follows prior rounds led by Caffeinated Capital and Tim Junio, Co-founder and CEO of Expanse (acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $1.25B in 2020), with early backing from investors including General Catalyst and In-Q-Tel.

About Twenty

Twenty is America's first VC-backed cyber warfare startup. Founded in 2024, Twenty is industrializing offensive cyber warfare for the United States and its allies. The company builds AI-enabled, end-to-end systems for the U.S. military and Intelligence Community, giving warfighters the speed and scale required to impose costs on adversaries in cyberspace. Twenty's systems are designed to keep human judgment at the center, pairing advanced AI and automation with rigorous evaluation, controlled deployment, and mission alignment.

SOURCE Twenty