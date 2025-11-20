Twenty Raises $38M to Transform Cyber Warfare at Industrial Scale

Built by decorated veterans and elite operators, Twenty emerges from stealth to deliver intelligent, full-lifecycle cyber warfare systems to accelerate the speed and scale of U.S. and allied cyber operations.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty, the company leading the industrial-scale transformation of cyber warfare technologies, today announced that it has raised $38 million in total funding. The Series A round was led by Caffeinated Capital, with participation from General Catalyst and In-Q-Tel.

Founded in 2024, Twenty has operated in stealth while partnering with the U.S. military and Intelligence Community to build and deploy intelligent, agentic, end-to-end systems that accelerate the entire offensive cyber operations lifecycle. By applying world-class software engineering to a warfighting domain historically lacking commercial innovation, Twenty delivers military and intelligence cyber capabilities to deter and defeat determined adversaries.

The funding comes amid intensifying warnings about violations of U.S. digital borders and the need to conduct offensive cyber operations to hold adversaries accountable and protect Americans at home. Experts have noted that America's investments in offensive cyber capabilities are falling behind rapid advancements by its adversaries, particularly the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Members of Congress and Administration officials have been alarmed by repeated PRC intrusions into U.S. critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks . John Ratcliffe, Director of the CIA, called for the urgent modernization of offensive cyber capabilities so that the U.S. has "all the tools necessary to go on offense against our adversaries." The need is especially pressing after revelations last week that PRC state-sponsored hackers used Anthropic's AI to conduct a highly-automated hacking campaign targeting major corporations and foreign governments.

Twenty's Co-founder and CEO, Joe Lin, first recognized critical gaps in offensive cyber operations while leading Public Sector at Expanse. There, he saw how U.S. cyber analysts and operators often relied on manual processes and disjointed tools to execute missions of national consequence — approaches unsuited for the speed and scale of cyber conflict.

"We are in an existential competition with the PRC, a highly determined adversary that seeks to remake the global order in its image. Cyberspace is the front line of our competition against China," said Joe Lin, Co-founder and CEO of Twenty. "To counter the PRC, we must equip our analysts and operators with intelligent and autonomous capabilities needed to conduct cyber operations at industrial scale. We can no longer rely upon bespoke methods to generate mission outcomes in a domain that underpins every element of modern life and warfare."

Timothy Junio, co-founder and CEO of Expanse (acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $1.25B in 2020) who led Twenty's Seed round, remarked:

"This is the strongest team I've ever seen building cyber capabilities for critical national security missions. Joe and Twenty's co-founders have assembled an extraordinary group of world-class technologists, former operators from military and three-letter agencies, and business leaders who've landed over $100M in government contracts. I can think of no better company to build and deploy transformative capabilities for the U.S. government, military, and Intelligence Community."

Raymond Tonsing, Managing Partner of Caffeinated Capital, emphasized the urgency of the mission:

"As our adversaries grow more sophisticated, the United States must close critical gaps in its cyber operations. Twenty is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity to help improve our national security. We are thrilled to partner with Joe and the Twenty team."

Twenty builds and deploys intelligent and autonomous end-to-end systems that accelerate the entire offensive cyber operations lifecycle. Founded in 2024 by decorated veterans and elite operators, the company partners with the U.S. military and Intelligence Community to deliver mission-ready capabilities designed to counter determined adversaries and secure the foundations of modern life.

