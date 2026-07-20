America's First VC-Backed Cyber Warfare Startup Raises Additional $30M from Khosla Ventures at $1.2B Valuation

The investment follows Twenty's $100M Accel-led Series B and further cements Twenty as the definitive offensive cyber company industrializing capabilities for the United States and its allies.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty, America's first VC-backed cyber warfare startup, today announced an additional $30 million investment from Khosla Ventures at a $1.2 billion valuation. The investment follows Twenty's recently announced $100 million Series B at a $1 billion valuation led by Accel.

With this investment, Twenty has now raised $168 million from many of the world's foremost technology and national security investors, including Khosla Ventures, Accel, Friends & Family Capital, Point72 Ventures, Caffeinated Capital, General Catalyst, and In-Q-Tel.

Founded in 2024, Twenty is industrializing offensive cyber warfare for the United States and its allies. The company builds AI-enabled, end-to-end systems for the U.S. military and Intelligence Community, giving warfighters the speed and scale required to deter and defeat adversaries in cyberspace. Twenty's systems are designed to keep human judgment at the center, pairing advanced AI and automation with rigorous evaluation, controlled deployment, and mission alignment.

The investment follows unprecedented government demand for offensive cyber capabilities built at commercial speed. This Administration has brought renewed leadership to offensive cyber, calling for the United States to use the full suite of offensive cyber operations to disrupt adversary networks and raise the costs of aggression on those who threaten American interests.

"Our thesis here is simple. AI is reshaping the world and the US and its allies need an AI-native cyberwarfare prime capable of protecting our most critical interests. That prime is Twenty," said Jon Chu, the Partner at Khosla Ventures who led the investment. "Every major national security domain needs a prime that can operate at the speed of AI while delivering commercial grade execution and earning mission level trust. I've searched for a company that fits this thesis for years, but have never found a team with the necessary depth across AI, cyber, and defense until now. Twenty brings together the talent, product velocity, customer pull, and mission relevance required to define this category."

"Khosla's investment is further validation that Twenty is the definitive company industrializing cyber warfare for the United States and its allies," said Joe Lin, Co-founder and CEO of Twenty. "We are building the industrial base for American cyber power: the AI-enabled capabilities our warfighters need to disrupt threats at their origin. We are grateful to partner with Jon and the Khosla team as we continue pouring capital directly into research and engineering."

"AI is changing cyber warfare. Now it happens faster, at greater scale, and most defense contractors are still building for the old world," said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. "The country that moves fastest on AI-native cyber warfare will have the advantage for the next decade. Joe and the Twenty team have the technical depth and operational credibility to industrialize offensive cyber capability at exactly the moment it matters most."

Twenty will invest this capital directly into research and engineering, expanding the technical team and accelerating development of the offensive cyber capabilities America's warfighters need to win against determined adversaries.

About Twenty

Twenty is America's first VC-backed cyber warfare startup. Founded in 2024, Twenty is industrializing cyber warfare for the United States and its allies. The company builds AI-enabled, end-to-end systems for the U.S. military and Intelligence Community, giving warfighters the speed and scale required to impose costs on adversaries in cyberspace. Twenty's systems are designed to keep human judgment at the center, pairing advanced AI and automation with rigorous evaluation, controlled deployment, and mission alignment.

SOURCE Twenty