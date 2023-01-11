Americas Fleet Management Market Report 2022: Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems in the Americas to Reach 34 Million Units by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in the Americas evolve in 2023 and beyond?

This report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data. The number of systems in active use in the Americas is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4 percent from 18.4 million units in 2021 to 34.4 million units by 2026. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems in the Americas to Reach 34 Million Units by 2026

According to the report, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in North America was 13.7 million in Q4-2021.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent, this number is expected to reach 26.0 million by 2026. In Latin America, the number of active fleet management systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent from 4.7 million in Q4-2021 to reach 8.5 million in 2026.

There are now more than 30 players with installed bases of at least 100,000 active fleet management units in the Americas. At the end of 2021, the top-30 vendors together had 13 million vehicles under management in the region and the top-10 alone represented 50 percent of the total installed base in the Americas.

"Geotab and Verizon Connect are the leading fleet telematics providers in the Americas", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst. The frontrunner Geotab has well over 2 million active fleet management subscribers in the region.

"The remaining top-5 players are Trimble and Solera Fleet Solutions, both active in the industry for decades, as well as the relative newcomer Samsara", continued Mr. Andersson. He adds that additional solution providers with more than half a million units include Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), Lytx and Zonar Systems (Continental).

The remaining top-15 players include Gurtam, Fleet Complete, Michelin, CalAmp, Bridgestone, Teletrac Navman and Powerfleet. "The world leading tire manufacturers Michelin and Bridgestone as well as Continental have all established strong positions in the fleet management space through acquisitions", said Mr. Andersson.

Driven by growth strategies based on M&A activity and high-pace organic growth, the analyst anticipates a future scenario where the global fleet management market is dominated by a handful of providers with installed bases measured in the millions.

The milestone of one million connected units has already been surpassed by over ten solution providers. "Four of the vendors have reached two million units and two players has even surpassed the three million mark", concluded Mr. Andersson.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the Americas.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 85 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions

What is the geographical structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the Americas?

Which are the leading providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the Americas?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

How are the regulatory developments in the Americas affecting the FM industry?

How is the shift towards standard hardware influencing the FM market in the Americas?

What differences are there between the North and Latin American markets?

Will the FM industry consolidate further in 2023 and beyond?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in the Americas

1.1 The North American commercial vehicle market

1.1.1 Vehicles in operation

1.1.2 New registrations and manufacturer market shares

1.1.3 Ownership structure and major fleets

1.1.4 Trailers

1.2 The Latin American commercial vehicle market

1.2.1 Vehicles in operation

1.2.2 Manufacturer market shares

2 Fleet Management Solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 GNSS segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Backoffice segment

2.2 Vehicle management

2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.2.2 Security tracking

2.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

2.2.4 Fuel card integration and reporting

2.3 Driver management

2.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

2.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

2.3.4 Insurance risk management

2.4 Operations management

2.4.1 Routing and navigation

2.4.2 Transport management

2.4.3 Mobile workforce management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.5.1 CSA - Compliance, Safety, Accountability

2.5.2 Hours-of-Service and electronic logging devices

2.5.3 Fuel tax reporting

2.5.4 Distracted driving

2.5.5 Proposed anti-theft systems in Brazil

2.5.6 Other applications

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Fleet management market forecast - North America and Latin America

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

3.1.4 Trailer telematics

3.1.5 Construction equipment telematics

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends

3.4.2 COVID-19 hit differently across sectors

3.4.3 Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematics

3.4.4 Increasing openness in the fleet telematics space favours joint solutions

3.4.5 Industry consolidation fosters emergence of leading global telematics giants

3.4.6 Specialised providers may thrive as applications are unbundled

3.4.7 Fuel card integration extends the capabilities of fleet telematics

3.4.8 Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space

3.4.9 Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist

3.4.10 The FMCSA now lists more than 800 self-certified ELDs from diverse players

3.4.11 Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics

3.4.12 Video solutions continue to permeate the fleet market

3.4.13 Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks and costs

3.4.14 The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

4 OEM Products and Strategies

4.1 Daimler Truck Group

4.2 Ford

4.3 General Motors

4.4 Hino Trucks

4.5 Iveco

4.6 Mercedes-Benz Group

4.7 Navistar

4.8 PACCAR

4.9 Scania

4.10 Volkswagen Truck & Bus

4.11 Volvo Group

5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

5.1 Fleet Complete

5.2 Geotab

5.3 Gurtam

5.4 Inseego

5.5 KORE Position Logic

5.6 MiX Telematics

5.7 Solera Fleet Solutions

5.8 Teletrac Navman

5.9 Trimble

5.10 Verizon Connect

5.11 Webfleet (Bridgestone)

6 Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Azuga (Bridgestone)

6.1.2 CalAmp

6.1.3 Canadian Tracking Solutions

6.1.4 Certified Tracking Solutions

6.1.5 CyntrX (Radius Payment Solutions)

6.1.6 Donlen

6.1.7 EROAD

6.1.8 FieldLogix

6.1.9 Fleeteye

6.1.10 Fleet Freedom

6.1.11 Fleetilla and Road Ready (Clarience Technologies)

6.1.12 Forward Thinking Systems

6.1.13 GPS Insight

6.1.14 GPS Trackit

6.1.15 GreenRoad Technologies

6.1.16 IntelliShift

6.1.17 ISAAC Instruments

6.1.18 J. J. Keller

6.1.19 Linxup

6.1.20 Lytx

6.1.21 Motive

6.1.22 NexTraq (Michelin)

6.1.23 ORBCOMM

6.1.24 Pedigree Technologies

6.1.25 Platform Science

6.1.26 Positioning Universal

6.1.27 PosiTrace

6.1.28 Powerfleet

6.1.29 Quartix

6.1.30 RAM Tracking

6.1.31 Rand McNally

6.1.32 Samsara

6.1.33 SkyBitz (AMETEK)

6.1.34 Spireon (Solera)

6.1.35 Vecima Networks

6.1.36 Zonar Systems (Continental)

6.2 Latin America

6.2.1 3Dtracking

6.2.2 Autotrac

6.2.3 CarrierWeb

6.2.4 Cobli

6.2.5 Encontrack

6.2.6 FleTrack

6.2.7 Ful-Mar

6.2.8 Global Track

6.2.9 Golfleet

6.2.10 GPS Chile

6.2.11 GPS7000

6.2.12 Grupo UDA

6.2.13 Grupo Ultra

6.2.14 Hawk GPS

6.2.15 Ituran

6.2.16 Locatelia

6.2.17 Location World

6.2.18 Maxtrack

6.2.19 Navixy (SquareGPS)

6.2.20 Omnilink (Show Tecnologia)

6.2.21 OnixSat

6.2.22 Optimus Fleet

6.2.23 Positron (Stoneridge)

6.2.24 Rastreo Satelital

6.2.25 Ravex

6.2.26 Redd

6.2.27 Ruptela

6.2.28 Sascar (Michelin)

6.2.29 Satrack

6.2.30 SHERLOG

6.2.31 SIGhRA

6.2.32 Sitrack

6.2.33 Soltrack

6.2.34 Tracklog

6.2.35 Ubicamovil

6.2.36 Webmaps

6.2.37 WideTech

6.2.38 Wisetrack

