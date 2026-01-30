America's Freedom Tribute's Traveling Vietnam Wall & Cost of Freedom Tribute Returns to Coachella Valley Feb. 8, 2026

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum proudly presents the return of America's Freedom Tribute: The 80% Replica of the Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom Tribute. The Traveling Wall is approximately 350 feet long standing 8 feet tall at its highest apex. It will be on display to the public on the tarmac behind the Palm Springs Air Museum located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Once it opens to the public on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 10 AM, it will be open 24/7 until Wednesday morning, February 11, 2026, at 10 am.

The AFT Traveling Vietnam Wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Wall contains the names of 58,307 U.S. soldiers killed during the Vietnam War. AVTT also will display the Cost of Freedom Tribute – smaller tribute panels honoring American sacrifices in conflicts through the 20th and 21st centuries, including WWI, WWII, 9-11, Afghanistan and Iraq.

AFT stands for America's Freedom Tribute. It is a veteran-owned and operated non-profit organization that manages the Traveling Vietnam Wall and other tributes. For more information, visit https://www.americasfreedomtribute.org

Local sponsors joining the Palm Springs Air Museum in presenting the AFT Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute include the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Desert Water Agency, Jessup Auto Plaza, Sherman's Deli – Palm Springs, and Splash House.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is a living history museum that contains over 75 vintage airframes across the spectrum of Military Aviation, from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and Beyond! Significant civilian aircraft like Clay Lacey's Lear 24 and Walt Disney's Grumman 1 supplement the military aircraft. Many of the aircraft are airworthy and fly regularly. Planes and displays are housed inside 91,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac at the 17-acre facility. The Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM. (Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas & Feb 7, 2026). Kids 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. Warbird rides are also available for sale. Visit https://PSAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours for more information.

