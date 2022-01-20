AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE AT LUXOR WELCOMES NEWEST HEADLINER LÈA KYLE FRIDAY, JAN. 21

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 16 illusionist and finalist Lèa Kyle will join the extraordinary ensemble in America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE, the high-energy entertainment spectacular performing at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Kyle is scheduled to make her debut Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Kyle, who earned a coveted Golden Buzzer and global recognition for her quick-change costumes on Season 16 of America's Got Talent television show, brings her lightning speed illusions to Luxor Theater audiences as the newest addition to the most exciting variety show on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to dazzling millions of viewers on the most world's successful competition franchise, her impressive resume includes recognition as the 2019 French Champion of Magic, the 2021 Vice-European Champion of Magic and the prestigious Mandrake d'Or in 2021, an award honoring some of the world's greatest magicians.

Kyle joins former AGT winners, finalists, runner-ups and fan favorites including:

Kodi Lee , the Season 14 winner who captured the hearts of America and the rest of the world with his sensational voice and emotional Golden Buzzer moment

, the Season 14 winner who captured the hearts of America and the rest of the world with his sensational voice and emotional Golden Buzzer moment Preacher Lawson , host and stand-up comedian finalist in Season 12

, host and stand-up comedian finalist in Season 12 Dustin Tavella , the Season 16 winner who uses heart-warming magic and inspiration from his own family and personal anecdotes to create an emotionally driven performance

, the Season 16 winner who uses heart-warming magic and inspiration from his own family and personal anecdotes to create an emotionally driven performance Jimmie Herrod , the musical virtuoso and awe-inspiring Golden Buzzer singer known for his breathtaking vocal range and expert skills in Season 16

, the musical virtuoso and awe-inspiring Golden Buzzer singer known for his breathtaking vocal range and expert skills in Season 16 Deadly Games , the world-renowned knife-throwing duo and semi-finalists that earned a Golden Buzzer and mesmerized viewers throughout Season 11 and again on America's Got Talent: The Champions with a combination of risk, artistry and flexibility

, the world-renowned knife-throwing duo and semi-finalists that earned a Golden Buzzer and mesmerized viewers throughout Season 11 and again on with a combination of risk, artistry and flexibility Duo Transcend, Season 13 performance artists specializing in viral, bold circus skills including aerial trapeze, diving and roller skating

Season 13 performance artists specializing in viral, bold circus skills including aerial trapeze, diving and roller skating The Clairvoyants , the world-famous mentalism duo and Season 11 finalists

, the world-famous mentalism duo and Season 11 finalists The Silhouettes, the astounding shadow performance group that finished as first runner-up in Season 6 after winning a Golden Buzzer from America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020

the astounding shadow performance group that finished as first runner-up in Season 6 after winning a Golden Buzzer from in 2020 Light Balance, a high-tech neon and LED dance group that was a Golden Buzzer recipient and finalist in Season 12

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs Wednesday – Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are on sale now and can be purchased at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members, and more.

To view Lèa Kyle artist photos, click here.

To view America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE sizzle reels and key art, click here.

Show assets, AGT TV show content and the Las Vegas show logo can be downloaded here.

About Luxor Hotel and Casino

One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit luxor.com , call toll free at (877) 386-4658, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Syco Entertainment

Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as "Got Talent" and "The X Factor". Got Talent is officially the world's most successful reality TV format; America's Got Talent has remained the No1 summer series in the US for the past 16 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year.

Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Grace VanderWaal. He also launched the careers of the international groups Il Divo and Westlife.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From Too Hot To Handle to Mosquito Coast, Game of Talents to Shtisel, Farmer Wants A Wife to 'Got Talent' and Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend, we're behind some of the most-loved, most-watched and most-challenging shows, reaching an international audience across multiple platforms.

We have an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in 26 territories – our Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

We produce in excess of 12,700 hours of original programming, roll out more than 70 formats and air over 450 shows a year worldwide. We also distribute over 30,000 hours of content in over 180 territories.

We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 480 million fans across 1,600 social channels and over 40 billion views per year across all platforms. We are also the creator of Facebook's most viewed video of all time, The Sacred Riana.

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, or follow us @FremantleHQ and visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

SOURCE MGM Resorts