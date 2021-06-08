America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE Premieres November 4, 2021 At Luxor In Las Vegas

"'America's Got Talent' is one of the entertainment industry's most established and successful brands," said Chuck Bowling, president and chief operating officer at Mandalay Bay and Luxor. "A partnership with Fremantle and the SyCo Entertainment team led by the brilliant Simon Cowell to reinvigorate live entertainment in the Entertainment Capital of the World feels meant to be."

The 75-minute, fast-paced production will feature show-stopping moments ranging from thrill acts and magicians to vocalists and acrobats – all performed by many of the most revered alumni from the TV juggernaut. Showgoers will be treated to an over-the-top opening number, setting the tone for an immersive spectacle that never lets up.

Simon Cowell, executive producer and creator of the "Got Talent" franchise and global entertainment icon, said, "Ever since we launched America's Got Talent, it's always been my dream to have America's Got Talent LIVE in Las Vegas. I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen. And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home. I am now so excited for our launch.'

With such a vast portfolio of talent to draw from, America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will regularly introduce new acts as well as welcome limited-engagement special guests. The show's cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Bringing an America's Got Talent stage show of this magnitude to Las Vegas is the perfect way to allow our fans to experience the thrills and excitement of AGT year round," said Erica Gadecki, Senior Vice President of Partnership Solutions, Fremantle. "Our new home at Luxor Theater will allow us to create an ongoing spectacle of entertainment that's perfect for fans of all ages, and features the phenomenal talent that has been discovered on AGT throughout the seasons."

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will perform Wednesday -- Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "AGT Las Vegas LIVE VIP Backstage Tour and Meet & Greet" package is also available starting at $159, including the show ticket, backstage tour, a meet and greet with select cast members, a photo at a replica Judge's Desk and a souvenir VIP credential with matching lanyard.

Show assets, AGT TV show content and the Las Vegas show logo can be downloaded here.

To view America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE sizzle reel, click here

About Luxor Hotel and Casino

One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit luxor.com, call toll free at (877) 386-4658, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Syco Enertainment

Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as "Got Talent" and "The X Factor". Got Talent is officially the world's most successful reality TV format; America's Got Talent has remained the No1 summer series in the US for the past 16 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Grace VanderWaal. During his partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From The Mosquito Coast to Got Talent, We Are Who We Are to Family Feud, American Gods to Idol and My Brilliant Friend to Enslaved – we are behind the world's most-loved and most-watched shows.

We have an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries - our Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

We produce in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 70 formats and air 400 programmes a year worldwide. We also distribute over 30,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.

We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 426 million fans across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms - and are the creator of Facebook's most viewed video of all time, The Sacred Riana. We are part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, or follow us @FremantleHQ and visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

