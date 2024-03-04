America's Greatest Donuts Contest Returns for a Third Year

The Underground Donut Tour is looking for America's Greatest Donuts

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Favorite Donut Tour, is looking for America's Greatest Donuts and Donut Shops. Back for a third year, America's Greatest Donuts Contest (www.greatestdonuts.com) is asking fans across the country to nominate their favorite donuts and donut shops. Each year, the contest has grown by leaps and bounds. In the first year, 2022, we had 8,000 votes cast for the winners. In 2023, we had 22,000 votes cast. Our goal for 2024 is 50,000 votes from around the country!

America's Greatest Donuts Fan Favorite 2022 and 2023: Rise N Roll Bakery

The fan favorite from 2022 and 2023 with the most overall votes was the Cinnamon Caramel Donut from Rise n' Roll Bakery, based in Indiana. If you haven't tried it, you're missing out! This year, they'll be defending their title for a 3rd year in a row. Other past winners include such great donut shops as Dahlia Bakery, Donut King, D&D's, Stan's Donuts, Kane's Donuts, Café Du Monde, Five Daughters Bakery, Duck Donuts, Peter Pan, Union Square, and Voodoo Donuts. Truly a cross section of America's Greatest Donuts!

How does the contest work?

Beginning on March 4th and ending on March 19th, the contest is accepting nominations from anyone who wants to submit their donut shop and their best donuts. Using those nominations, a list will be compiled of the best categories of donuts in the country (Best Cake, Best Croissant, Best Chocolate, etc.) and put up for a vote between March 26th and April 15th. Once voting is completed, the results will be tallied and America's Greatest Donut Winners will be announced on May 18th, just a few short weeks ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 7th. Each winning shop will receive an award and the ability to tout that they have some of America's Greatest Donuts. The prizes don't end there though. The one shop that receives the most overall votes will receive a $500 prize and recognition as America's Greatest Donut: Fan Favorite. Lastly, 5 lucky participants from across America will be picked to come and attend the Underground Donut Tour for free in any of our cities. So, make sure you nominate your favorite shop and vote for them as well!

About the Contest Sponsor:

In business for nearly 9 years, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded from coast to coast and sea to shining sea with 25 tours operating across America including Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Portland, Santa Monica, Seattle, and Washington DC with more on the way in 2024. In addition to US tours, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded beyond the states to include several cities in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, and Victoria) and several cities in Ireland and UK (Cork, Dublin, Brighton, Edinburgh, and London) with more international locations opening soon in the very near future.

