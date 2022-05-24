America's Greatest Donuts Have Been Determined Just in Time for National Donut Day

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Donut Tour, has completed their search for America's Greatest Donuts. Over the course of this contest, more than 300 shops were nominated, 160 were put up to vote and nearly 8,000 votes were cast. After 2 months of nominations, voting, and winner selection – we can announce the winners of our America's Greatest Donut Contest.

Rise 'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel Donut Doughnut Project - Old Fashioned

The Overall Fan Favorite with more votes than any other donut shop was Rise 'n Roll Bakery, based in Indiana. Their Cinnamon Caramel Donut was voted far and away the most popular donut in America. As Overall Fan Favorite winner, we will also be awarding them a $500 prize or a donation to be made to a charity of their choice. Along with winning Overall Fan Favorite, Rise 'n Roll also won 4 other categories (Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Unique Filling, and Greatest Unique Toppings). Congratulations to the team at Rise 'n Roll!

We would also like to give a special congratulations to The Doughnut Project based in New York City. They too won several categories including Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut, Greatest Old Fashioned, and Greatest Unique Flavors. Congratulations to their team as well along with all the other winners listed here! And to the shops who were nominated, but didn't win, there's always next year!

Below are the 25 most popular donut shops in America along with their winning category and their winning donut:

Overall Fan Favorite : Rise 'N Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel Donut

Greatest Beignet: Café Du Monde - Beignet

Greatest Blueberry Donut: Holy Donut - Blueberry Glazed

Greatest Boston Cream Donut: Sweetwater's Donut Mill - Boston Cream

Greatest Cake Donut: Rise 'N Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel Donut

Greatest Chocolate Cake Donut: Donutland - Cherry Chocolate Chip

Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut: The Doughnut Project - Black Glaze

Greatest Cider Donut: Wilson Farm - Cider Donut

- Cider Donut Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut: Rise 'N Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel

Greatest Cream Filled Donut: Yoders - Cream Filled Chocolate Long John

Greatest Croissant Donut: Five Daughters Bakery - 100 Layer Vanilla Cream

Greatest Cruller: Donut Pub - Cruller

Greatest Fritter: Main Street Bakery - Apple Fritter

Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut: Brandons Donuts - Strawberry Shortcake

Greatest Maple Glazed Donut: Duck Donuts - Bacon In The Sun

Greatest Mochi Donut: The Sweet Boutique Bakery - Cinnamon Roll Mochi Donut

Greatest Old Fashioned Donut: The Doughnut Project - Old Fashioned Cake Doughnut

Greatest Plain Glazed Donut: Kanes Donuts - Honey Dipped

Greatest Sprinkles Donut: Peter Pan Donuts - Chocolate Sprinkle Cream

Greatest Unique Dough Donut: Union Square Donuts - Maple Bacon

Greatest Unique Fillings Donut: Rise 'N Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel Bavarian Cream Filled

Greatest Unique Flavors Donut: The Doughnut Project - The Bronx

Greatest Unique Toppings Donut: Rise 'N Roll Bakery - Crunch Bismark

Greatest Vegan Donut: Pink Love Donuts and More - Donuts S'Mores

Greatest Yeast Donut: Voodoo Donuts - Bacon Maple

About the Underground Donut Tour

The Underground Donut Tour started in Chicago in 2015 as a passion project and has since grown to 9 cities in the US including Chicago, Philadelphia, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Portland, and Seattle. Tickets include all the donut samples you can eat, a beverage of your choice, and an amazing, guided tour around each city. If you're interested in booking a tour, please visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

