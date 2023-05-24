America's Greatest Donuts Have Been Determined Just in Time for National Donut Day

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Donut Tour, has completed their search for America's Greatest Donuts. Now in its second year, America's Greatest Donuts Contest had nearly 500 shops nominated, over 200 were put up to vote and over 22,000 votes were cast, an almost 3x increase from 2022. After 2 months of nominations, voting, and winner selection – we can announce the winners of our America's Greatest Donut Contest.

D&D's Donuts - Apple Fritter Rise'n Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel Donut

The Overall Fan Favorite with more votes than any other donut shop was again Rise­­'n Roll Bakery, based in Indiana. Their Cinnamon Caramel Donut was voted far and away the most popular donut in America. As Overall Fan Favorite winner, we will also be awarding them a $500 prize or a donation to be made to a charity of their choice. Along with winning Overall Fan Favorite, Rise'n Roll also won 7 other categories (Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Cream Filled Donut, Greatest Jelly Filled Donut, Greatest Old Fashioned Donut, Greatest Unique Flavors and Greatest Unique Toppings). Congratulations to the team at Rise'n Roll!

We would also like to give a special congratulations to D&D's Donuts based in Chicago. They too won several categories including Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut, Greatest Fritter, and Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut. Congratulations to their team along with all the other winners listed here! And to the shops who were nominated, but didn't win, there's always next year!

Below are the 22 most popular donut shops in America along with their winning category and their winning donut:

Overall Fan Favorite : Rise'n Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel Donut

: Rise'n Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel Donut Greatest Beignets - Dahlia Bakery

Greatest Cake Donut - Rise'n Roll - Red Velvet

Greatest Chocolate Donut - Donut King - Chocolate Coconut

Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut - D&D's Place - Chocolate Glazed

Greatest Churros - Naked Taco - Churros

Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut - Rise'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel Donut

Greatest Cream Filled Donut - Rise'n Roll - Boston Cream

Greatest Croissant Donut - Donut Star - Glazed Cronut

Greatest Fritter - D&D's Place - Apple Fritter

Greatest Fruit Filled Donut - Stans Donuts - Blueberry Cream Cheese Pocket

Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut - D&D's Place - Blueberry Glazed

Greatest Gluten Free Donut - Kane's Donuts - Chocolate Frosted Gluten Free

Greatest Jelly Filled Donut - Rise'n Roll - Lemon Jelly Filled

Greatest Maple Glazed Donut - Voodoo Doughnut - Bacon Maple Bar

Greatest Mochi Donut - Bear Donut - Toasted Coconut

Greatest Old Fashioned Donut - Rise'n Roll - Old Fashioned

Greatest Plain Glazed Donut - Krispy Kreme - Hot Original Glazed

Greatest Unique Flavors Donut - Rise'n Roll - Mocha Donut

Greatest Unique Toppings Donut - Rise'n Roll - Crunch Delight

Greatest Vegan Donut - The Doughnut Project - Cereal Milk Crunch

Greatest Yeast Donut - Rise'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel Donut

The Underground Donut Tour started in Chicago in 2015 as a passion project and has since grown to 18 cities globally including Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami, New Orleans, Portland, Seattle, Nashville, Santa Monica, Las Vegas, London, Dublin, Vancouver, Toronto and many more cities coming soon! Tickets include all the donut samples you can eat, a beverage of your choice, and an amazing, guided tour around each city. If you're interested in booking a tour, please visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

