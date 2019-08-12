America's Health Centers to Convene in Chicago for National Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Community Health Institute (CHI) and EXPO, hosted by the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), will kick off the week of August 18-20. The annual national conference will draw more than 2,700 health center leaders from around the country, including health center clinicians, nurses, CEOs, board members, and advocates. The conference takes place as health centers are projected to serve more people than ever at 29 million, or 1 in 12 Americans.

"Shaping the Future of Health Care Delivery" is the theme for this year's gathering – a testament to the innovative and groundbreaking approach health centers take to address public health challenges such as health disparities, natural disasters, the national opioid use epidemic, maternal mortality and caring for veterans. A key focus for the conference will be securing long-term and stable funding for health centers by September 30. Stable funding is necessary as they continue to ramp up the services, workforce, and facilities needed to meet the overwhelming demand for affordable care.

WHAT: The NACHC 2019 Community Health Institute (CHI) and EXPO

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

WHEN: August 18-20, 2019

Use hashtag #NACHC19CHI to follow the conversation on Twitter. To view press policies for NACHC conferences visit this link.

SOURCE National Association of Community Health Centers

