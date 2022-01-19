America's highest volume thyroid surgery practice moves to new home at Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

"The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has literally been a lifelong professional dream which has finally come true." Tweet this

With this move, the Clayman Thyroid Center joins the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center and Carling Adrenal Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery for the first time. Combined, these specialized centers make up the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world by almost two-fold.

"I have always dreamed of a true center of excellence in thyroid surgery," said Dr. Gary Clayman. "From my earliest days dedicating my career exclusively to thyroid surgery, I became known as the person to "fix" what others had failed to do. At the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, we provide our patients premier care from the moment they step through the doors all the way through to recovery."

Dr. Gary Cayman was Chief of Thyroid Surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center for 17 years prior to founding the Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, which just celebrated its five-year anniversary.

Other thyroid surgeons on staff include Dr. Hyun Suh, America's highest volume robotic thyroid surgeon, Dr Nate Walsh, a thyroid cancer specialist, and Dr. Rashmi Roy, who is an expert at goiter surgery, including massive and sub-sternal goiters, many of which other surgeons refuse because of their complexities.

"I often hear from patients struggling with extreme symptoms like difficulty swallowing, speaking, and breathing almost to the point of suffocation, who were turned away by other surgeons because of the size of their tumor," said Dr. Rashmi Roy, Goiter Guru on YouTube and TikTok. "It's become my passion to give these patients a new lease on life through a safe and straightforward procedure. I expect this amazing new hospital to attract many more patients who are suffering from large goiters. They don't have to continue living with these symptoms."

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the first of its kind and the only hospital in the world dedicated to thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal cancers and tumors. This brand-new hospital, which opened January 3 in Tampa, Florida, is a 75,000 sq. ft. campus of HCA South Tampa Hospital.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will offer endocrinologists and other physicians a single center where they can refer their patients with endocrine tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands for surgery, regardless of the complexity. With close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the campus is expected to attract patients from across the state, nation and the globe for inpatient and outpatient procedures.

"The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has literally been a lifelong professional dream which has finally come true," said Gary Clayman. "Everywhere patients turn, they will be treated like family, not like an incident or a number. Where not only your surgeon is a world leader, but your pathologist, radiologist, anesthesiologist, nurses and staff are all at the same level of excellence. Where endocrine surgery is all that we do and all that our hospital is missioned and visioned to do."

The hospital features beautifully appointed private patient rooms and eight ultra-modern operating rooms. Significant infrastructure upgrades support specialized thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgery, including radiology, nuclear medicine, laboratory, and pathology – all with an emphasis on endocrine tumor diagnosis and treatment. Advanced treatments such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) of thyroid tumors, minimally invasive scarless robotic thyroid surgery and single visit adrenal vein sampling and curative surgery will be offered.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center: Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About the Norman Parathyroid Center: Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

www.parathyroid.com | (813) 972-0000

About the Carling Adrenal Center: Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world.

www.adrenal.com | (813) 972-0000

