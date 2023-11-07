America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration will Air Nationally across 24 Markets with a special edition

"America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration" parade will be live on WCVB channel 5 as well as its streaming platform Very Local.



PLYMOUTH, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for Plymouth's much-anticipated, annual "America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration" (AHTC) parade LIVE on WCVB Channel 5, as well as its streaming platform Very Local. WCVB, Boston's news and community leader, will air exclusive coverage of the parade and its pageantry on Saturday, November 18, from 10 AM-12 PM, and all the action will be available to stream LIVE and on-demand in its entirety on the station's streaming app, Very Local powered by WCVB. There will be an encore showing of the special on Channel 5 on Thanksgiving morning at 9 AM. In addition, for the first time in the history of the celebration, the parade will have national television distribution of a notable highlights show airing in 24 markets across the Hearst Television group, WCVB's parent company.

WCVB EyeOpener anchors Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan will host the parade, along with Olly deMacedo, long-time parade Executive Director, and Dr. Paul Jehle, the Executive Director of the Plymouth Rock Foundation and Historian. WCVB anchors Maria Stephanos and Ed Harding, chief meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon, traffic specialist Katie Thompson, meteorologist Mike Wankum, and sports anchor Duke Castiglione will provide color commentary from WCVB's official float. WCVB's float will also include special guests Justin Spencer and Ryan Vezina of "Recycled Percussion," a high-energy performance group whose hit show "Chaos and Kindness" can be seen on Very Local.

The weekend of festivities has become a beloved holiday occasion as well as an essential link to our nation's history and heritage.

Saturday - November 18th, 2023 - Plymouth, Massachusettes - sponsored by Rockland Trust

For 27 years, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life have traveled to the historic Plymouth Harbor and Waterfront to experience a bounty of authentic Americana. The celebration of Thanksgiving becomes history brought to life as Pilgrims, Native Americans, Soldiers, Patriots, and Pioneers proudly climb out of the history books and onto the streets of Plymouth.

You won't want to miss the opportunity to join us now and become a part of the most significant event celebrating our history. Visit our website for updated info on our events, transportation, and parking: www.usathanksgiving.com

This year's parade theme is "The Price of Freedom," celebrating U.S. veterans and their sacrifice to build the nation. More than two dozen intricately designed and constructed floats representing historical events from every period of American history will be featured, including the Boston Tea Party, the Anniversary of the Teddy Bear, the Mayflower Anniversary, and a special Normal Rockwell tribute. National musical acts, marching bands from around the country, and military bands honoring our military veterans.

HOW TO WATCH:

WCVB Channel 5: Live Televised Special on WCVB, Saturday, November 18, from 10 AM to 12 PMM.

Encore Presentation on Thanksgiving morning on WCVB, Thursday, November 23, from 9 AM to 11 AM.

Very Local Powered By WCVB Channel 5: Live Streaming, as well as on-demand access to the parade will be available exclusively through the Very Local app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or through the app store on your mobile device. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

