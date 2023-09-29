Americas Hunting Equipment is to grow by USD 733.75 million from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., American Outdoor Brands Inc. and TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hunting equipment market in Americas is estimated to grow by USD 733.75 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.47%. The hunting equipment market in Americas is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hunting equipment market in Americas are Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., American Outdoor Brands Inc., BERETTA HOLDING SA, BPS Direct LLC, Buck Knives Inc., Camping World Holdings Inc., Easton Technical Products Inc., FeraDyne Outdoors, Hoyt Archery, Lowes Co. Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nielsen Kellerman Co., Scheels, Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc., Spyderco Inc., Sturm Ruger and Co. Inc., Surge Outdoors, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Americas Hunting Equipment Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies - The company offers hunting equipment such as crossbows.

The company offers hunting equipment such as crossbows. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. - The company offers hunting equipment such as hunting clothes, hunting blinds, and game cameras.

The company offers hunting equipment such as hunting clothes, hunting blinds, and game cameras. American Outdoor Brands Inc. - The company offers hunting equipment under brands such as Battenfeld Technologies, and Taylor Brands .

The company offers hunting equipment under brands such as Battenfeld Technologies, and Taylor Brands.

By Geography

The US is traditionally one of the leading markets for hunting equipment in the Americas and holds a considerable market share due to the presence of equipment manufacturers. In addition, trophy hunting is being conducted in the US and nearby countries like Canada or Mexico within the Americas by many hunters. Deer, elk, bear, caribou, moose, and alligators are some of the most popular hunting activities in the US. The growth in the US millennial population and increasing urbanization have led to a moderate decrease in hunting activity over the past several years. In addition, companies have been able to provide a range of hunting equipment such as firearms, ammunition, crossbows, and knives through online platforms due to the rapid deployment of Internet-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets. As a result, to attract millennial consumers, companies are focusing on Social Media Promotion and Digital Advertising. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Rise in popularity of online sales

Rise in popularity of online sales Key Trend - Growing prominence of hunters as conservationists

- Growing prominence of hunters as conservationists Major Challenges - Seasonal nature of business

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into firearms, ammunition and accessories, and archery equipment and knives. The market share growth of the firearms segment will be significant during the forecast period. Firearms included in the class are rifles, shotguns, Muzzleloaders, and primitive firearms such as pistols and revolvers. While hunters who use rifles and shotguns for game and bird hunting must carry equipment licenses, the use of muzzleloaders, primitive firearms, and handguns involves less stringent regulations in the Americas. Moreover, specific hunting seasons for certain species of game are set by countries such as the US and Canada . For example, muzzleloader deer hunting season in Alabama , US, is generally the third week of November every year. During the hunting season in the US and Canada , firearm permit holders shall be allowed to use any lawful instrument. Hence, these factors are expected to segment market growth during the forecast period.

Market share of segments

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

