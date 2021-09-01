America's Largest And Most Reliable Network Has Come to Twigby!

Twigby customers will now always be on the nation's best network for all their talk, text and data needs. Greatly improving their overall experience across the U.S.

"Our customers expect the most value for their dollar— and that will never change. They demand impressively high-quality service, at what some may say are impossibly low prices. With this, we are ecstatic to now offer the strongest, most dependable network and consumer experience available in the country at unheard of prices." said Matt Owens, Spokesman for Twigby.

For existing customers, there's nothing they need to do yet. The phones they currently use will still work and the phone plans and pricing will not change. This will not mean an immediate cutoff for Sprint compatible phones. Instead, customers will see a gradual switch with continual updates on when they can switch to using the new network.

Even more, if a Twigby customer bought a phone from us in the past year — it will likely work with the new network. The same goes for most iPhones that are newer than the iPhone 6. These phones should receive the full new network experience.

For new customers and existing customers that add family members, they will automatically be activated on the new network. All phones within the Twigby store are tested to work seamlessly with the new network as well.

"We put extra focus on making the switch to Twigby phone service easy and affordable. That's one of our guiding principles. We also believe our customers' money should go right where they want it to; into using the best network available in the country at an extremely low price - which we hope helps them feel confident in switching their service to Twigby while cutting their phone bills in half." said Owens.

For more information, please see: https:www.twigby.net/BestNetwork

SOURCE Twigby

