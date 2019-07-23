America's Largest Cord Blood Bank, CBR®, Upgrading to ThermoGenesis' AXP® II System

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cesca Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KOOL) and a market leader in automated cellular processing, today announced that CBR® (Cord Blood Registry), the country's largest newborn stem cell storage bank has begun the process to transition to ThermoGenesis' next-generation AXP® II System for the rapid processing of cord blood units. ThermoGenesis continues to be CBR's sole supplier of critical devices and disposables used in the processing of cord blood samples, under an exclusive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement which was entered into for the original AXP System in 2006.

"Having used our AXP System exclusively for the last 13 years, the team at CBR understands our strong commitment to meeting the unique needs of the cord blood banking industry," noted Haihong Zhu, President of ThermoGenesis. "We are very pleased to continue our work with this world-class institution, as it begins utilizing the improved, next-generation AXP II for processing of its clients' cord blood, in addition to the organizations' important, ongoing clinical research needs in regenerative medicine. We remain attuned to the ever-changing demands required by the market and look forward to further demonstrating the expanded capabilities of our automated cellular processing tools to customers throughout the world."

AXP II, when utilized in combination with a companion, single-use, cell separation set, provides automated, rapid and reliable harvesting of stem and progenitor cells from collected units of umbilical cord blood in a "functionally-closed," sterile system. Upgrades to the original AXP system include enhanced functionality, user interface and compatibility with newer operating systems. Additionally, the AXP II features an improved docking station and XpressTRAK® software to maintain compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Current Good Tissue Practice (cGTP) regulations.

About the AXP® II System

The AXP II System is a proprietary, automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates from cord blood. Its functionality:

automates the volume reduction process,

provides consistent buffy coat concentration volumes,

ensures high recoveries of mononuclear cells in a targeted volume, and

allows for simultaneously processing of multiple cord blood units in one centrifuge.

The AXP II System includes the AXP II Device, AXP II Docking Station, AXP Processing Bag Set, XpressTRAK® software and accessories.

About CBR®

Founded in 1992, CBR is entrusted by parents with storing more than 875,000 cord blood and cord tissue samples for their children. As part of the California Cryobank Life Sciences family, the organization is dedicated to advancing the clinical application of cord blood and cord tissue stem cells by partnering with institutions to establish FDA-regulated clinical trials for conditions that currently have no cure. To date, CBR has helped more than 500 families use their cord blood stem cells for established and experimental medical treatments in regenerative medicine, more than any other family cord blood bank. CBR's goal is to expand the potential scope of newborn stem cell therapies that may be available to patients and their families. CBR is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and owns an 80,000 square foot laboratory in Tucson, Arizona.

Cord Blood Registry is a registered trademark of CBR Systems, Inc.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The company has developed an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For additional information, please visit: www.ThermoGenesis.com .

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. For more information, visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com .

