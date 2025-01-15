America's Largest Dance Competition Announces 15 New Markets

Showstopper will add 22 new competitions to its nationwide tour in 2025, including new stops in New Orleans, Portland, and Memphis

PICTURES AND VIDEOS HERE

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's longest running and most popular dance competition Showstopper is entering 15 new markets, including in New Orleans, Portland, Louisville, and Memphis, servicing a total of nearly 60 cities. Showstopper is also increasing its events by 34 percent with more than 80 dance competitions slated in 2025. In 2024, more than 50,000 dancers graced the Showstopper stages, a beloved institution since 1978 with notable alums including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

"Dancers and studios continue to come to us year after year because we offer a competition experience like no other." Post this Showstopper dance competitons

"Dancers and studios continue to come to us year after year because we offer a competition experience like no other. Our one-of-a-kind production, large breadth of categories, highly trained and qualified judges, and high-quality livestream make for a standout concept that has been perfected for nearly 50 years," said Showstopper Founder Debbie Roberts.

The 2025 season kicks off January 31 in Pittsburgh and Fredericksburg, Va., and runs through July. Throughout the season, 13 tractor trailers full of state-of-the-art lighting, stages, cameras and other production equipment as well as 150 Showstopper employees travel across the country, putting on next-level dance competitions that see as many as 5,000 routines in one weekend in a city. More than 17 cities are already sold out, including Cleveland, Chicago and Orlando, Fla.

All competitions are free for the public to attend and enjoy. Area dance schools that are not participating in Showstopper are invited to come experience the sensation. Those schools are encouraged to email [email protected] for a behind-the-scenes tour. For those who can't attend, they are encouraged to view the free online stream during the performances.

Dance schools of all sizes and backgrounds are encouraged to sign up today for the 2025 season. The full tour schedule can be viewed on Showstopper's website. Dance schools that are interested in participating can email [email protected] or apply for a Studio ID on Showstopper's website.

An economic impact report revealed that two years of Showstopper competitions in a city has led to more than $10 million in direct spending, more than 24,000 hotel room reservations, and $102,000 in county tax revenue as well as $558,000 in total state tax revenue.

To learn more about Showstopper, visit their website at goshowstopper.com.

ABOUT SHOWSTOPPER

Showstopper dance competition was founded in 1978 to provide a performing outlet for the tens of thousands of young talented dancers across the country. It has grown from four regional events in its first year to more 1,500 shows and over two million dancers. The 2025 season will run from January-July and will include more than 80 competitions in nearly 60 cities. Learn more by visiting their website at goshowstopper.com, and stay updated by following them on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Emily Tracy

[email protected] | 919.449.4803

SOURCE Showstopper