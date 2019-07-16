America's Largest Lender Continues to Thrive -- Quicken Loans Has Best Quarter in Company's 34-Year History

DETROIT, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Quicken Loans, America's largest mortgage lender, today announced that the second quarter of 2019 was the best in the 34-year-old company's history.

The second quarter of the year was the first three times the company has originated more than $10 billion in a single month, with each month setting a new record for the highest closed loan volume – culminating in June being the best month in Quicken Loans history. In June, the company closed nearly $11 billion in mortgage volume, contributing to the $32 billion originated for the quarter.

"The single focus since our company's inception has been to help our clients achieve the dream of homeownership while delivering the highest levels of service and care," said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. "This simple philosophy has created a unique culture empowering our dedicated team members to set and surpass records while growing our position as America's largest lender. Our team members have never wavered from setting the bar and delivering the best client service in the industry to our millions of clients – even through this significant growth."

Adding to the historic quarter, in May Quicken Loans had the highest closed loan volume for home purchases in the company's history. More than two-thirds of those using Rocket Mortgage, Quicken Loans' ubiquitous, fully-online mortgage process, use it to buy a home. Three-quarters of those home shoppers are buying their first home.

Homebuyers have also been drawn to Quicken Loans' exclusive Rate Shield product, which locks an interest rate for 90 days while the buyer looks for a home. The buyer is protected if rates go up, but if rates go down, their rate drops too. This allows them to search for a home without having to worry about changing rates affecting their budget.

"The ultimate impact of a record-breaking quarter is that we can continue to reinvest our resources into communities like Detroit through our 'For-More-Than-Profit' approach," said Farner. "From education and housing stability initiatives to entrepreneurship programs, our team members are at the forefront of growth - both in the business and the communities in which they live, work, and play."

Over the last nine years, Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies have invested more than $200 million and more than 500,000 volunteer hours in its communities. These efforts are only possible because of the record number of mortgage closings the company has reached.

Successes, like the one in the second quarter, have allowed Quicken Loans to impact the community through a variety of programs. Some examples include: helping Detroiters stay in their homes and avoid tax foreclosure through the 'Neighbor to Neighbor' initiative, being a lifeline to nearly 5,000 residents. Each mortgage Quicken Loans closes paves the way for renters, whose landlords have neglected to pay property taxes, to become the owners of the properties they've called home. Nearly 600 have already become homeowners through the 'Make it Home' program. Having started as a small business 34 years ago, Quicken Loans' growth allowed the company to create events like 'Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day' providing $3.4 million to entrepreneurs over the last three years, to build their businesses in Detroit.

To continue its growth, Quicken Loans needs more highly-skilled team members. The company is hiring in its offices in Detroit, Cleveland, Phoenix and Charlotte. Currently there are 1,300 positions available for mortgage bankers, QLMS account executives, underwriters, software engineers, data scientists, paid interns and more. Job-seekers can go to MyRocketCareer.com to learn about the available positions and to apply.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly half a trillion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2018. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past nine consecutive years, 2010 – 2018, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past five consecutive years, 2014 – 2018.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 16 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

SOURCE Quicken Loans

Related Links

www.quickenloans.com

