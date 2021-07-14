ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's large real estate brokerage firms continue the extension of homeownership services through partnerships with MooveGuru, the nation's largest provider of moving and homeownership services. Today, MooveGuru announced the launch of their service to nearly one-third of all firms from The Realty Alliance.

America's Largest Regional Firms Launch Homeownership Service by MooveGuru

Firms who are making MooveGuru services available to current and past clients include First Team Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Kansas City, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer, Guarantee Real Estate, Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, F.C. Tucker, Howard Hanna Rand, Meybohm Real Estate, The Keyes Company, and Tomlinson Real Estate Group.

MooveGuru has developed a moving concierge solution that is provided to real estate brokerage firms who wish to deliver moving services to their clients. The services range from a change of utilities to a full hands-free move.

"The real estate industry has been a key driver of economic vitality during the pandemic," said Scott Oakely, CEO of MooveGuru. According to the most recent report from the National Association of REALTORS®, existing home sales were up 44.6% from a year ago. "The Realty Alliance firms constitute a double-digit percentage of that economic growth," continued Oakley. "I see a future where a customer calls their agent or brokerage for support and advice on managing their home and gaining access to local businesses who will provide expert moving and maintenance services."

Craig Cheatham, president and CEO of The Realty Alliance, indicated that he is "not surprised that members of The Realty Alliance have been so aggressive on the engagement with MooveGuru." The ability to deliver broader and deeper homeownership services beyond the transaction has been the mainstay that formed The Realty Alliance. "Our group is formed to share best practices in the pursuit of excellence in real estate brokerage and ancillary services. MooveGuru's service that helps homeowners move or maintain their home is an important part of that," said Cheatham.

In 2016, Roswell, GA-based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 1500 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

