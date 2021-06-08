America's Largest Retail Liquidation Store Opening Soon in DFW Market

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold post-pandemic retailing announcement Quicklotz Liquidations ( www.quicklotz.com ), recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies according to Inc. 5,000, is opening a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the strategically located Northeast Mall in Hurst, Texas. This marketplace leader in "recreational shopping" will have a landmark "Super Store" located at the junction of Texas SH 121 and SH 183 just east of Interstate Highway 820 South.

An innovative "bin shopping experience" complete with 50,000+ items on any given day will feature electronics, housewares, clothes, furniture, crafts and much more. Shoppers will find items up to 90% off retail prices in 140,000 square feet of a modern day "treasure hunt" as an anchor tenant in the regional shopping destination of the Northeast Mall. This is a Dallas-Fort Worth's climate-controlled go-to shopping, dining and family friendly community destination.

The store will also house ubiduwin ( www.ubiduwin.com ) which is America's fastest growing online auction with 2 minute "flash featured" items at only $5 entry bids. Winning bidders will be able to pick items up at the store located at 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, TX 76053 or have their products shipped anywhere in America. More than 15,000 currently registered bidders make amazing discoveries daily.

As a multifaceted "in store" and online shopping extravaganza Quicklotz has been widely featured in many settings including Modern Retailing, Yahoo Finance, MSNBC, FOX, Wall Street Journal, CBS as well as A&E's reality television series "Extreme Unboxing."

As traditional brick & mortar retailers have closed and Covid-19 creating new appetites for online shopping experiences Quicklotz has found itself positioned at a new crossroads of 21st century shopping behaviors. With growing retail stores in Arlington and Laredo TX, Charlotte and Shelby NC, and also Gaffney, SC at another featured Simon Properties mall the trajectory is like a retailing rocket.

"We have a longstanding Texas team ready to bring our unique style of shopping to the Metroplex and are thrilled to be located in Hurst—a community we are eager to grow with."

The store opening will be complete with prizes and amazing giveaways.

