America's Largest Soccer League Hits Record Registration for 2021 Fall League

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Soccer Association, America's largest soccer league and tournament host, kicks off the 2021 Fall League the weekend of August 13-15 with a record number of 1,316 teams. With more than 30,000 players, ages 9 to 19, the league is considered a leader in youth soccer development and events.

League games are played at four world-class turf facilities, including the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and the newly opened GARMIN Olathe Soccer Complex, as well as the Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Swope Soccer Village.

The league hosts players of all skill levels, including recreational and premier level players and teams from around the Midwest. Each year, over 170 different soccer clubs compete through the Heartland Soccer Leagues. The sheer number of teams allows players and teams the opportunity to compete against similarly skilled teams of all ages.

"With the finish of a very successful Spring season, we are excited to kick-off our Fall season in August with another safe return to play. We look forward to welcoming back all of our players, coaches, referees and parents to our world-class soccer complexes," says Shane Hackett, Heartland Soccer executive director. "Our league continues to grow in scope and size with teams coming from five states to play here."

In addition to league play, Heartland Soccer hosts 14 exceptional tournaments each year. Heartland tournaments draw in more than 2,700 teams and 44,000 youth players, from over 16 states including Texas, Minnesota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Illinois, as well as Canada.

To learn more about Heartland Soccer league, tournaments and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.heartlandsoccer.net.

About Heartland Soccer Association

Heartland Soccer Association is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that operates to support the development of youth soccer players with league and tournament play in Kansas City.

Heartland Soccer is the largest youth soccer league in the country with more than 1,350 league teams per season, 30,000 league youth players, 2,700 tournament teams each year, 44,000 tournament players each year, 4,000 coaches and over 2,000 active referees. Heartland Soccer Association was formed in 1977 and has grown from an initial 600 players to serving teams from 16 states and internationally with league and tournaments. For more information, visit http://www.heartlandsoccer.net/.

Heartland Soccer has several opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Heartland partners with like-minded businesses that understand investing in young people today creates a better community for all in the future. Partners are important team members in creating an increasingly growing soccer family in our community. Sponsorship provides businesses with increased brand visibility while making a direct impact on developing children through soccer. For more information on sponsorship, contact Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development at [email protected].

