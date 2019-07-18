Americas Market Intelligence Publishes 2019 Latin America E-Commerce Datapack

MIAMI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has published the 2019 Latin America E-Commerce Datapack , which covers seven major e-commerce markets in the region: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. While there's abundant public data on e-commerce in LatAm markets, several flaws plague this data, including inconsistent methodologies and sources, conflicting information and a lack of important industry segments.

"In analyzing e-commerce data as part of the market research/intelligence projects we carry out for clients in the Latin America payments sector, we noticed these flaws and set out to correct them in order to produce the Datapack," explains Lindsay Lehr, Payments Practice Leader for AMI. "Besides developing a clear, consistent methodology, we also incorporated data from in-market payment processors that track actual transactions—not extrapolations from customer surveys," says Lehr. "This allowed us to create a much more realistic picture of e-commerce patterns in Latin America."

The 2019 Latin America E-Commerce Datapack features a wide range of key data points for the markets covered, including:

Market size for each country

Breakdown by merchant vertical (retail, travel and digital)

Device types used to purchase (mobile vs. desktop)

Payment methods

Cross-border transactions vs. domestic

Historic and forecasted growth

"We expect the Datapack to be a useful resource for Latin American marketers, e-commerce specialists, consumer insights and data analytics professionals, allowing them to not only understand each market but also easily compare them," says Lehr. The 2019 Latin America E-Commerce Datapack is available for specific markets or as an entire set. Ordering information for the 2019 Latin America E-Commerce Datapack is available on AMI's website.

About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy in Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, infrastructure, consumer services and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

