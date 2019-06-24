Americas Market Intelligence Publishes Analysis of Tech Disruption in Latin America

MIAMI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) recently published Defending Against Disruption in Latin America, an examination of why technological disruption is well underway in Latin America, the industries most vulnerable to disruption in Latin America, how legacy companies in LatAm can defend themselves against disruption and how new disruptive business models can further their reach. AMI originally shared this analysis as part of a webinar but is now offering the webinar's data-rich presentation for free download on its website .

"In Mexico, Uber grew from 20 drivers to 500,000 in just four years; five LatAm countries are among the top 10 in the world in hours spent watching Netflix per customer, and the region is the fastest-growing market for Airbnb," observes John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "These achievements, as impressive as they may be, are just the beginning: we believe that Latin America's services sector is at least twice as vulnerable to innovative disruption as mature markets like the U.S., and that's why we developed this analysis."

The market intelligence firm's deep dive into LatAm disruption starts with an overview of the factors driving disruption, then breaks down key results of an AMI study of how travelers in Mexico perceive Airbnb versus hotels, covering both the areas in which Airbnb outshines hotels and also the areas in which hotels successfully defend their market share against Airbnb. Defending against Disruption in Latin America also offers a strategic overview of how companies can adapt to defeat or defuse disruption, identifies the service sectors in Latin America that are most vulnerable to disruption and dives deep into disruptive trends in three important industries: payments, logistics and healthcare.

Defending against Disruption in Latin America is available for free download on AMI's website . "We hope that our analysis helps all companies — both disruptors and those disrupted — to understand the specific issues underlying disruption in the region and that it ultimately helps them serve LatAm's 600 million consumers better," says Price.

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy in Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, infrastructure, consumer goods and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

